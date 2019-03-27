Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes Bantamweight Title Fight Announced for UFC 238

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 19: Henry Cejudo celebrates his TKO victory over TJ Dillashaw in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes are set to square off for the vacant bantamweight title.

The UFC announced Wednesday that the two fighters will go head-to-head in a title bout at UFC 238 at the United Center in Chicago on June 8. 

The bantamweight belt is up for grabs after TJ Dillashaw relinquished it following a failed drug test.

The announcement should not come as much of a surprise. Both Cejudo and Moraes recently hinted that a fight was in the works.

While saying "nothing's really finalized" (h/t ESPN.com), Cejudo sent a strong message to Moraes on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show.

"I hope you're ready, brother. I really do, man," Cejudo said around the 14:30 mark in the video above. "I'm not afraid of you. I'm an Olympic champ. ... You think a World Series of Fighting former champ is gonna scare me? I'm going to shut your lights out."

Moraes later had a chance to respond on the show:

"I don't like this guy," Moraes told Helwani. "This guy's fake. He talks too much. ... I don't know why everybody thinks he's a good guy, but he's not a good guy. I'm going to shut his mouth. I'm going to prove to everyone this guy is wrong."

Now, the two will have the opportunity to back up their talk.

The 32-year-old Cejudo is 14-2 in his career, with his last fight coming against Dillashaw at UFC Fight Night back in January. That resulted in a stunning first-round knockout that took less than a minute:

Meanwhile, Moraes is 22-5-1 and is the top-ranked bantamweight fighter. He last fought at UFC Fight Night in February, defeating Raphael Assuncao via first-round submission.

