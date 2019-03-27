Revival Throw Shade, WWE's Offer to Lucha Star, Jim Ross Sounds off in Roundup

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

The Revival Hint at Discontent with WWE

The Revival may not be happy in WWE despite being Raw Tag Team champions.

At a recent WWE live event, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder took a photo with a fan in an All Elite Wrestling shirt. According to PW Mania, Dawson then told the fan, "I'll see you in May," perhaps in reference to AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25 in Las Vegas.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter then added, "I don't know this, but they sure sound like they want to be out as quick as they can," per PW Mania.

Wilder also recently posted a tweet suggesting that life as one half of the Raw Tag Team champions isn't all it's cracked up to be:

In January, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp and other outlets reported that Dash and Dawson had requested their release from WWE.

Shortly after that, The Revival seemed to have a bigger role on WWE programming, and they went on to win the Raw Tag Team Championships in February.

The Revival hasn't had much success since winning the titles, though, and they lost to Aleister Black and Ricochet in a non-title match on Monday's Raw.

Things seem to be trending toward The Revival dropping the titles to Black and Ricochet in the near future, perhaps at WrestleMania 35.

If Dash and Dawson do decide to leave WWE, they would likely have a soft landing spot in AEW since it is clear that AEW is building a strong tag division with The Young Bucks, SoCal Uncensored, The Lucha Bros and The Best Friends already in the mix.

King Cuerno Courted By WWE

WWE reportedly has its sights set on former Lucha Underground star King Cuerno.

According to Meltzer (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE made contract offers to Cuerno and WWE "may be his destination."

Cuerno is among those who were recently released from their Lucha Underground contracts, as it is uncertain if there will be a fifth season of the show.

The 34-year-old Cuerno wrestles as El Hijo del Fantasma in Mexico, and he also had a stint with Impact Wrestling under that gimmick in 2017 and 2018.

Cuerno announced his departure from AAA in Mexico this month, meaning he is free to sign with another promotion such as WWE or AEW.

The former Lucha Underground Gift of the Gods champion is one of the best luchadores in the world, and it can be argued that he is the top star to wrestle for Lucha Underground but never win the Lucha Underground Championship.

Due to his look and the fact that he speaks English well, Cuerno seems like a great fit for WWE. With 205 Live needing an infusion of new talent, it is easy to envision Cuerno becoming a top star on that brand before possibly making the leap to Raw or SmackDown Live like Mustafa Ali.

Ross Comments on Angle's WrestleMania Match

Count WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross among those who aren't pumped for Kurt Angle's retirement match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

On The Jim Ross Report (h/t William Windsor of WrestlingInc.com), JR praised Corbin and his potential, but expressed his belief that WWE should have given Angle something more exciting for his final match:

"Hey, I want to tell you I have no issues with Baron Corbin. I think he has got a lot of potential. I think he has a significant and visible upside. He's just not there yet. That's not a knock, but the issue that I said on Twitter, @JRsBBQ, that I was underwhelmed with the choice of opponents for Kurt Angle's retirement match had nothing to do with ability, the work ethic, the passion of performing of Baron Corbin. Nothing! Not even the same time zone. It has everything to do with how you honor Kurt Angle going out. Everything that can be done from positioning on the card, who's following who, who's following what, how you look at a match, the outcome of a match, and the opponent of the match. It's all a part of the presentation and I thought WWE might have done a better job of selecting somebody else and they still might! Who knows? Hell, I don't know. That's not an unfathomable idea. But let's say it's going to be Corbin and Kurt. Do everything you can to make it special, but it could have been made more special if it was somebody that was more tenured and was perceived by the audience as more 'over'. I just think Angle deserves everything that he can be provided to make his retirement match meaningful and memorable. He deserves that. I don't know if you can get there with Kurt Angle versus Baron Corbin."

Corbin acknowledged that while Angle vs. Corbin has been announced for WrestleMania, WWE could still go in a different direction.

One possibility would see Angle beating Corbin in a quick squash match before getting challenged by another Superstar for his final match. Neither John Cena nor The Undertaker have a WrestleMania opponent yet, and both stand out as strong options.

Since Cena's first match on the main roster was against Angle, having Cena and Angle do battle in Angle's final match would be a fitting end to the Olympic gold medalist's career.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).