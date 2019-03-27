Redskins' Colt McCoy Says He Drinks 'Hard to Find' Raw, Unpasteurized Milk

Redskins' Colt McCoy Says He Drinks 'Hard to Find' Raw, Unpasteurized MilkMarch 27, 2019
Athletes have to pay close attention to their diets and nutrition habits, though Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy may have taken things to a new level.
Per Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post, McCoy confirmed he drinks a very unique type of milk:
Dan Steinberg @dcsportsbog
Colt McCoy confirms that yes, he drinks raw, unpasteurized milk, “Hard to find,” he texted. “Basically have to have your own cow.” https://t.co/fWhGaJZGcA
Washington head coach Jay Gruden told reporters during the NFL's annual league meetings his quarterback consumes a lot of milk every day.
"I mean, this is a guy who works hard and drinks a gallon of milk every day for strong bones," Gruden said.
McCoy grew up on a farm and had easy access to cows, so it probably just made sense for him to get his thirst quenched in a different way. It's helped him have an eight-year NFL career to this point.
