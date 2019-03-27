Redskins' Colt McCoy Says He Drinks 'Hard to Find' Raw, Unpasteurized Milk

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

Washington Redskins' Colt McCoy warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Athletes have to pay close attention to their diets and nutrition habits, though Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy may have taken things to a new level. 

Per Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post, McCoy confirmed he drinks a very unique type of milk:

Washington head coach Jay Gruden told reporters during the NFL's annual league meetings his quarterback consumes a lot of milk every day. 

"I mean, this is a guy who works hard and drinks a gallon of milk every day for strong bones," Gruden said.

McCoy grew up on a farm and had easy access to cows, so it probably just made sense for him to get his thirst quenched in a different way. It's helped him have an eight-year NFL career to this point. 

