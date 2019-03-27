Harry Kane Urges Tottenham to Show the 'Right Ambition' Amid Real Madrid Buzz

Bernd Thissen/Associated Press

Harry Kane wants to remain a Tottenham Hotspur player, provided the north London club shows the "right ambition" to win things.

Kane, who is being linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid, is eager for Spurs to finally deliver the trophies to match their talent. The prolific striker told ESPN's Bruce Schoenfeld:

"A lot of people look at it and say this is maybe the best team we've had, maybe the best team we'll ever have, and the best manager, but it's important that we have something to show for it. It's not just, when we look back in 10 years, we had a great team. It's, 'Look what they did. Look what they won.'"

Kane concluded: "We'll just have to see what happens this season, and go from there."

Those may sound like ominous words to Tottenham fans considering Kane's importance to the team. The England international remains the attacking talisman of a squad seemingly on the cusp of winning silverware but never quite making the jump.

Kane's goals have kept the Lilywhites competitive on several fronts this season. He's scored 23 in all competitions, including five to help Spurs reach the last eight of the UEFA Champions League.

It's little wonder Real might consider the 25-year-old the ideal frontman to provide the goals that have dried up since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus last summer.

Back in February, Calciomercato (h/t Alex Terrell of The Sun) identified Kane as one of four big-name, potential summer signings Los Blancos are considering. AS writer Tomas Roncero reported in January how Real approached Spurs about their free-scoring No. 10 during the winter but were told they'd have to pay as much as €350 million.

Tim Sherwood, the man who made Kane a first-team regular at Tottenham in 2014, told Schoenfeld the striker is a "Real Madrid kind of player."

Kane's next destination may not simply be another club, though. It could be a different sport altogether.

The player who admires New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady called becoming a placekicker in the NFL "something that in 10 or 12 years I definitely want to try," per Schoenfeld.

Regardless of his plans for the future, it won't be easy to keep Kane if Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and manager Mauricio Pochettino can't equip the squad to finally put trophies on the table. Their hands are likely to be tied somewhat by the opening of Tottenham's new stadium.

Levy has already said the facility, set to open on April 3 when Spurs host Crystal Palace in the Premier League, won't hinder the club's transfer plans. Yet with a debt estimated at £637 million, it's hard to believe Tottenham will be major players in upcoming markets.

Pochettino wasn't given one player to upgrade his squad last summer. This close season could be even trickier given doubts over several key figures.

Playmaker Christian Eriksen has also been linked with Los Blancos. Meanwhile, Toby Alderweireld continues to draw interest from Manchester United, according to the Daily Mirror's Darren Lewis, thanks to the clause in his contract which states the centre-back can be signed for £25 million this summer.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

If Kane sees important players leaving without credible replacements being brought in, he might feel the time is ripe for a move to the Spanish capital.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane needs a new star up front and Spurs are likely to need the cash.

With the daunting task winning the Champions League the only hope of a trophy after a crumbling title challenge in England's top flight, Kane's wait to win silverware in a Tottenham shirt looks set to go on.