Video: Watch Johnny Dawkins Say 'Special' Zion Williamson Will Be Hall of Famer

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins is a big fan of Duke's Zion Williamson.

"The things he did in that game as a freshman [against UCF] ... to do the things he did on that stage, you automatically know he has special written all over him at our level, on the next level, it's not going to matter," Dawkins said during an interview on ESPN's Get Up. "That young man is going to be great. ... I think he's going to be a Hall of Famer when it's all said and done."

Williamson led Duke to a 77-76 win over UCF in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament over the weekend, scoring 32 points to go along with 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 40 minutes of play. It was a virtuoso performance, and Duke needed every bit of it in the Blue Devils' narrow escape.

Williamson is also the prohibitive favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, so expectations are already sky high for the talented freshman. Dawkins upped the ante with his Hall of Fame prediction, but thus far, Williamson has done little to cast any doubt about the impact he could have at the next level.