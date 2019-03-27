John Harbaugh: Browns Have Most Talent in AFC North Post-Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday the Cleveland Browns' trade for superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gave them the most talented roster in the AFC North. 

Harbaugh told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com it's clear the Browns have the most firepower on paper but explained that doesn't make them a lock to win the division in 2019.

"They're the most talented team in the division," he said. "There's no question about that right now. And we'll see what that means, you know? I know this. That's right now. The best team in the division is the team that's going to win the division. So we'll see what the best team is."

                 

