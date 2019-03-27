Court Order Allegedly Didn't Allow Video Recording of Spa Robert Kraft Attended

ARCHIVO - En esta foto del 20 de enero de 2019, el dueño de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra Robert Kraft previo al partido contra los Chiefs de Kansas City por el campeonato de la Conferencia Ameericana de la NFL. Kraft ha sido acusado en Florida por un delito menor por solicitar el servicio de prostitución. (AP Foto/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

An attorney for more than a dozen defendants accused of illegal sexual activity inside Florida day spas said the court order granted in the case didn't give Martin County investigators the right to record video.

On Tuesday, Kibbey Wagner lawyer Jordan Wagner told Meghan McRoberts of WPTV the judge only expressly allowed for the monitoring of activity inside the spas, not to record people's actions as potential evidence.

"The [search warrant application] that the police filed with the judge was to monitor and record what was happening the spa," Wagner said. "But in the judge's order, he only put the word monitor, not monitor and record."

Martin County sheriff William Snyder said the investigation was completed legally.

"I can say this unequivocally," he told WPTV. "We followed every protocol that the State Attorney and the judge required. We took great pains to protect the people who would be in the parlors innocently."

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is one of the alleged "johns" in the case. He pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial Tuesday.

A Martin County sheriff's office spokesperson added: "We had the proper paperwork with the proper verbiage."

"The sheriff's office has all the reason in the world to say that they did everything by the book because I think that they know that they violated a lot of people's rights, people who were arrested and people who weren't arrested as well," Wagner told McRoberts.

It's a dispute that could become central to the case, with the video serving as key evidence against Kraft and the other defendants.

Attorneys for Kraft and 14 other men recently filed a motion to block the public release of the videos "because they are part of an ongoing investigation and have not been released to the defendants as part of the discovery process," per Terry Spencer of the Associated Press.

Jason Carroll and Kevin Conlon of CNN reported Kraft was offered a plea deal that included fines and community service in exchange for an admission of guilt on the misdemeanor charges, but the Patriots owner isn't going to accept the offer.

Kraft made his first public comments about the situation in a statement Saturday:

TMZ Sports noted his maximum sentence if found guilty includes a year in jail, 100 hours of community service and "completion of a class on the dangers of prostitution and human trafficking."

