2019 NFL Schedule: Release Date, Team-by-Team Opponents and More

The National Football League announced it will release the complete schedule for the 2019 regular season Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET during a special on the NFL Network.

ESPN's Field Yates reported details of the full schedule announcement. The NFL will reveal dates, times and television information for all 17 weeks of action as part of the annual offseason showcase.

The league previously confirmed the season will kick off Sept. 5 with a Thursday night clash between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots begin their title defense on Sunday Night Football in Week 1.

Although exact details about the schedule are still to come, every team knows its opponents for the upcoming campaign.

Let's check out the matchups before taking a look at some of the top storylines on tap for 2019.

Team-by-Team Opponents

Arizona Cardinals

Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Lions, Steelers

Road: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Giants, Bucs

Atlanta Falcons

Home: Panthers, Saints, Bucs, Jaguars, Rams, Eagles, Seahawks, Titans

Road: Panthers, Saints, Bucs, Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Vikings, 49ers

Baltimore Ravens

Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Cardinals, Texans, Patriots, Jets, 49ers

Road: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks

Buffalo Bills

Home: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Broncos, Eagles, Redskins

Road: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, Titans

Carolina Panthers

Home: Falcons, Saints, Bucs, Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks, Titans, Redskins

Road: Falcons, Saints, Bucs, Cardinals, Packers, Texans, Colts, 49ers

Chicago Bears

Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Giants

Road: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Broncos, Rams, Raiders, Eagles, Redskins

Cincinnati Bengals

Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Cardinals, Jaguars, Patriots, Jets, 49ers

Road: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Raiders, Seahawks

Cleveland Browns

Home: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Titans

Road: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Cardinals, Broncos, Patriots, Jets, 49ers

Dallas Cowboys

Home: Giants, Eagles, Redskins, Bills, Packers, Rams, Dolphins, Vikings

Road: Giants, Eagles, Redskins, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Saints, Jets

Denver Broncos

Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Bears, Browns, Lions, Jaguars, Titans

Road: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Bills, Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings

Detroit Lions

Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Bucs

Road: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Redskins

Green Bay Packers

Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Redskins

Road: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, 49ers

Houston Texans

Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Patriots, Raiders

Road: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Bucs

Indianapolis Colts

Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Dolphins, Raiders

Road: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Steelers, Bucs

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Jets, Bucs

Road: Texans, Colts, Titans, Falcons, Panthers, Bengals, Broncos, Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs

Home: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Ravens, Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings

Road: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Patriots, Titans

Los Angeles Chargers

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings, Steelers

Road: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Dolphins, Titans

Los Angeles Rams

Home: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Saints, Bucs

Road: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Cowboys, Steelers

Miami Dolphins

Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Chargers, Eagles, Redskins

Road: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Colts, Giants, Steelers

Minnesota Vikings

Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Redskins

Road: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Seahawks

New England Patriots

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Chiefs, Giants, Steelers

Road: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Texans, Eagles, Redskins

New Orleans Saints

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Bucs, Cardinals, Cowboys, Texans, Colts, 49ers

Road: Falcons, Panthers, Bucs, Bears, Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks, Titans

New York Giants

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Cardinals, Bills, Packers, Dolphins, Vikings

Road: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Bucs

New York Jets

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Raiders, Steelers

Road: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens, Bengals, Jaguars, Eagles, Redskins

Oakland Raiders

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Jaguars, Titans

Road: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings, Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks

Road: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Falcons, Bills, Packers, Dolphins, Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Colts, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks

Road: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Cardinals, Chargers, Patriots, Jets, 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Packers, Steelers

Road: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Bucs, Redskins

Seattle Seahawks

Home: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Ravens, Bengals, Vikings, Saints, Bucs

Road: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Eagles, Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Giants, 49ers

Road: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Lions, Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks, Titans

Tennessee Titans

Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Bucs

Road: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Broncos, Raiders

Washington Redskins

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, 49ers

Road: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Bills, Panthers, Packers, Dolphins, Vikings

Top Storylines For 2019 NFL Season

Can Patriots' Dynasty Continue Without Rob Gronkowski?

New England captured its sixth Super Bowl title and its third championship since 2014 at the end of last season. While quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick remain in place, longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from football.

Not only was the 29-year-old one of the NFL's most entertaining players, but he was probably the biggest weapon the position has ever seen. His combination of size, power and route-running ability made him a matchup nightmare, especially in the red zone.

The University of Arizona product's numbers dropped off in 2018 as he posted 47 catches for 682 yards and three touchdowns across 13 regular-season games. His impact increased in the playoffs, including six receptions apiece in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Although the Patriots will remain among the top championship contenders for as long as Brady and Belichick are leading the way, Gronkowski was a major piece of the puzzle in his own right. Replacing his production is New England's key to capturing another title at season's end.

Superstar Wide Receivers Try To Shine With New Teams

Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. are two of the league's most dynamic playmakers. Now, following blockbuster offseason trades, they'll attempt to help two storied yet struggling franchises.

Brown was dealt from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders, who ranked 18th in passing yards per game last season. It's a make-or-break year for quarterback Derek Carr, so getting the NFL's two-time leader in receiving yards comes at the perfect time.

Beckham moved from a rebuilding New York Giants squad to a Cleveland Browns team that features a terrific group of offensive skill players. He should see plenty of single coverage with Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway and David Njoku also at Baker Mayfield's disposal.

Both standout receivers will attempt to prove a true No. 1 target can be the difference between a good passing game and a great one in 2019.

NFL Attempts To Build On Strong 2018 TV Ratings

The NFL's television ratings became a hot-button topic after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started to kneel during the national anthem in 2016 in order to protest racial inequality. It opened a debate that created a crossover between sports and politics, which didn't seem to sit well with the casual fan.

TV ratings dropped 9.7 percent during the 2017 season alone, and in this space one year ago, we discussed whether the league could reverse the troublesome trend.

It turns out the answer was yes. NFL Media provided viewership numbers from 2018, which included a 5 percent increase in television ratings and massive growth in streaming numbers:

Now the league will attempt to build off that momentum to keep itself well ahead as the United States' dominant TV presence. With no shortage of storylines heading into 2019, the potential is there for another sizable jump.