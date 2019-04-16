2019 NFL Schedule: Release Date, Team-by-Team Opponents and More

2019 NFL Schedule: Release Date, Team-by-Team Opponents and MoreApril 16, 2019
The National Football League announced it will release the complete schedule for the 2019 regular season Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET during a special on the NFL Network.
ESPN's Field Yates reported details of the full schedule announcement. The NFL will reveal dates, times and television information for all 17 weeks of action as part of the annual offseason showcase.
The league previously confirmed the season will kick off Sept. 5 with a Thursday night clash between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots begin their title defense on Sunday Night Football in Week 1.
Although exact details about the schedule are still to come, every team knows its opponents for the upcoming campaign.
Let's check out the matchups before taking a look at some of the top storylines on tap for 2019.
Team-by-Team Opponents
Arizona Cardinals
Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Lions, Steelers
Road: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Giants, Bucs
Atlanta Falcons
Home: Panthers, Saints, Bucs, Jaguars, Rams, Eagles, Seahawks, Titans
Road: Panthers, Saints, Bucs, Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Vikings, 49ers
Baltimore Ravens
Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Cardinals, Texans, Patriots, Jets, 49ers
Road: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks
Buffalo Bills
Home: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Broncos, Eagles, Redskins
Road: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, Titans
Carolina Panthers
Home: Falcons, Saints, Bucs, Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks, Titans, Redskins
Road: Falcons, Saints, Bucs, Cardinals, Packers, Texans, Colts, 49ers
Chicago Bears
Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Giants
Road: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Broncos, Rams, Raiders, Eagles, Redskins
Cincinnati Bengals
Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Cardinals, Jaguars, Patriots, Jets, 49ers
Road: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Raiders, Seahawks
Cleveland Browns
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Titans
Road: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Cardinals, Broncos, Patriots, Jets, 49ers
Dallas Cowboys
Home: Giants, Eagles, Redskins, Bills, Packers, Rams, Dolphins, Vikings
Road: Giants, Eagles, Redskins, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Saints, Jets
Denver Broncos
Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Bears, Browns, Lions, Jaguars, Titans
Road: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Bills, Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings
Detroit Lions
Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Bucs
Road: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Redskins
Green Bay Packers
Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Redskins
Road: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, 49ers
Houston Texans
Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Patriots, Raiders
Road: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Bucs
Indianapolis Colts
Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Dolphins, Raiders
Road: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Steelers, Bucs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Jets, Bucs
Road: Texans, Colts, Titans, Falcons, Panthers, Bengals, Broncos, Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs
Home: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Ravens, Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings
Road: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Patriots, Titans
Los Angeles Chargers
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings, Steelers
Road: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Dolphins, Titans
Los Angeles Rams
Home: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Saints, Bucs
Road: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Cowboys, Steelers
Miami Dolphins
Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Chargers, Eagles, Redskins
Road: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Colts, Giants, Steelers
Minnesota Vikings
Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Redskins
Road: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Giants, Seahawks
New England Patriots
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Chiefs, Giants, Steelers
Road: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Texans, Eagles, Redskins
New Orleans Saints
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Bucs, Cardinals, Cowboys, Texans, Colts, 49ers
Road: Falcons, Panthers, Bucs, Bears, Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks, Titans
New York Giants
Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Cardinals, Bills, Packers, Dolphins, Vikings
Road: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Bucs
New York Jets
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Raiders, Steelers
Road: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens, Bengals, Jaguars, Eagles, Redskins
Oakland Raiders
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Jaguars, Titans
Road: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings, Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks
Road: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Falcons, Bills, Packers, Dolphins, Vikings
Pittsburgh Steelers
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Colts, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks
Road: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Cardinals, Chargers, Patriots, Jets, 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Packers, Steelers
Road: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Bucs, Redskins
Seattle Seahawks
Home: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Ravens, Bengals, Vikings, Saints, Bucs
Road: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Eagles, Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Giants, 49ers
Road: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Lions, Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks, Titans
Tennessee Titans
Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Bucs
Road: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Broncos, Raiders
Washington Redskins
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, 49ers
Road: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Bills, Panthers, Packers, Dolphins, Vikings
Top Storylines For 2019 NFL Season
Can Patriots' Dynasty Continue Without Rob Gronkowski?
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1
New England captured its sixth Super Bowl title and its third championship since 2014 at the end of last season. While quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick remain in place, longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from football.
Not only was the 29-year-old one of the NFL's most entertaining players, but he was probably the biggest weapon the position has ever seen. His combination of size, power and route-running ability made him a matchup nightmare, especially in the red zone.
The University of Arizona product's numbers dropped off in 2018 as he posted 47 catches for 682 yards and three touchdowns across 13 regular-season games. His impact increased in the playoffs, including six receptions apiece in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.
Although the Patriots will remain among the top championship contenders for as long as Brady and Belichick are leading the way, Gronkowski was a major piece of the puzzle in his own right. Replacing his production is New England's key to capturing another title at season's end.
Superstar Wide Receivers Try To Shine With New Teams
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1
Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. are two of the league's most dynamic playmakers. Now, following blockbuster offseason trades, they'll attempt to help two storied yet struggling franchises.
Brown was dealt from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders, who ranked 18th in passing yards per game last season. It's a make-or-break year for quarterback Derek Carr, so getting the NFL's two-time leader in receiving yards comes at the perfect time.
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1
Beckham moved from a rebuilding New York Giants squad to a Cleveland Browns team that features a terrific group of offensive skill players. He should see plenty of single coverage with Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway and David Njoku also at Baker Mayfield's disposal.
Both standout receivers will attempt to prove a true No. 1 target can be the difference between a good passing game and a great one in 2019.
NFL Attempts To Build On Strong 2018 TV Ratings
The NFL's television ratings became a hot-button topic after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started to kneel during the national anthem in 2016 in order to protest racial inequality. It opened a debate that created a crossover between sports and politics, which didn't seem to sit well with the casual fan.
TV ratings dropped 9.7 percent during the 2017 season alone, and in this space one year ago, we discussed whether the league could reverse the troublesome trend.
It turns out the answer was yes. NFL Media provided viewership numbers from 2018, which included a 5 percent increase in television ratings and massive growth in streaming numbers:
NFL Media @NFLMedia
Final viewership numbers from the 2018 NFL regular season https://t.co/OzbT3j0bAx
Now the league will attempt to build off that momentum to keep itself well ahead as the United States' dominant TV presence. With no shortage of storylines heading into 2019, the potential is there for another sizable jump.
Report: Wilson, Seahawks Agree to 4-Yr/$140M
QB becomes NFL’s highest-paid player with $65M signing bonus