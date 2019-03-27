Mohamed Salah Break 'Really Important' for Liverpool, Says Jurgen Klopp

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah is "relaxed and in a good mood" following his "really important" break from playing during the international break, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 26-year-old has failed to score in any of his last seven appearances, a barren run stretching back to February 9.

He was not called up for Egypt's recent matches against Niger and Nigeria as the Pharaohs were already qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

It means Salah will have enjoyed a two-week break between Liverpool's victory against Fulham and their key clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

And Klopp said after Salah returned to training at Liverpool's Melwood training base on Tuesday that the break has done his star man good, per James Carroll of LiverpoolFC.com:

"He always played pretty much all games, everywhere for country, for us and all that stuff, so it was really important [he could have a break]. Now he will be here, a full week to prepare for the rest of the season, so that's cool. I spoke to him, he looked really relaxed and in a good mood. Now, let's go."

Liverpool are top of the Premier League table and in fine shape to win a first league title since 1990:

Their next three games could be crucial as they follow Spurs with a trip to relegation-battling Southampton before another home game against Chelsea.

If they are still top of the table after those matches, they will be in an excellent position to win the title as they will have no more league fixtures against top-six sides.

Per LiverpoolFC.com's Chris Shaw, Klopp described the run-in as "exciting":

"We are now in the final weeks and there will be no interruption anymore, there will only be game after game after game and they all are very, very important...We created a wonderful base, now let’s use it."

The Reds are also still in the UEFA Champions League after their last-16 victory over Bayern Munich. Salah failed to score against the German giants, but he did set up Sadio Mane for the final goal in their 3-1 second-leg win (U.S. only):

The Reds face Porto in the first and second legs of their quarter-final tie either side of the Chelsea match.

Klopp will likely have to call on his full squad between now and the end of the season if, as expected, Liverpool make it to the semi-finals of the Champions League and have another two-legged clash.

Salah's rest will be a big bonus given how key he is for the side.

Meanwhile, Klopp also revealed Joe Gomez is "not injured anymore and nearly fit" after almost four months out with a lower-leg fracture.

And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has not played all season, could be in training again in a week after suffering a small setback in his return to action after a knee injury.

