Chapecoense Plane Crash Survivor Rafael Henzel Dies of Heart Attack Aged 45

Chapecoense Plane Crash Survivor Rafael Henzel Dies of Heart Attack Aged 45March 27, 2019
Radio reporter Rafael Henzel, who was one of six survivors of the 2016 plane crash that killed many members of the Chapecoense football team and 71 people in total, died on Tuesday aged 45 after suffering a heart attack.
Reuters' Andrew Downie (h/t Channel News Asia) relayed the news from the Brazilian club:
Andrew Downie @adowniebrazil
Rafael Henzel, one of four Brazilians to survive the Chapecoense air crash in Medellin in 2016, has died of a heart attack, aged 45. Henzel, a radio commentator, was a much loved figure in the city and returned to the mic after the tragedy. https://t.co/pPJt6a44gg
Per Globo (h/t Downie), Henzel was taken to hospital after he collapsed while playing football in Chapeco and died shortly after his arrival.
In a statement, Chapecoense paid tribute to Henzel: "Throughout his brilliant career, Rafael told the story of Chapecoense. He was a symbol of the club's reconstruction and he will always be remembered in the green and white pages of this institution."
So too did La Liga club Athletic Bilbao:
Athletic Club @Athletic_en
Athletic Club offers its sincere condolences for the sudden death of the journalist Rafael Henzel, who recently participated in Thinking Football as a survivor of the plane crash of #Chapecoense and protagonist of the film Nossa Chape, which has won the contest https://t.co/9K24DmVKkN
Chapecoense are due to play Criciuma in the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday, but they have asked the Brazilian Football Confederation to play the match on Thursday instead following Henzel's death, per Sport's Juan G. Arango.
In November 2016, a plane carrying 77 people—including the Chapecoense team, staff and 21 journalists—crashed on the way to Medellin, Colombia, where the club were due to compete in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional.
Only six survived, including Henzel and three Chapecoense players.
U14 Player Intentionally Misses Incorrectly Given Penalty