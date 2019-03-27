Sergio Ramos Says 'It's a Joy' to Have Zinedine Zidane Back at Real Madrid

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Sergio Ramos has said "it's a joy" to have Zinedine Zidane back as manager of Real Madrid, but he insisted he had no say in the reappointment of the Frenchman.

Zidane left Real last summer after leading the club to a third consecutive UEFA Champions League triumph, but he was brought back earlier this month following the unsuccessful tenures of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

Los Blancos' shock Champions League exit to Ajax spelled the end of Solari's time in charge, and Jose Mourinho was tipped to return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, former Madrid president Ramon Calderon told Love Sport Radio Ramos discouraged current president Florentino Perez from bringing the Portuguese manager back.

Ramos said after Spain's 2-0 win over Malta in Euro 2020 qualifying on Tuesday that, although he is delighted Zidane is back, he was not involved in the selection process of the new manager, per Sacha Pisani of Goal:

"Changes can bring about positive situations. We've had wonderful moments with Zizou, and it's a joy to have him home. His return has been good news for all the players, it wasn't a decision I made, even if people think I do. I'm the captain and give my opinion if I'm asked; I've never taken command, nor have I ever wanted to."

Spain's somewhat laboured victory over Malta, in which Alvaro Morata netted both goals, was a landmark win for Ramos:

The centre-back will be back in club action on Sunday when Real host Huesca in La Liga.

Before the international break, Zidane oversaw a 2-0 victory against Celta Vigo in his first game back at the helm. However, Ramos and Real have little left to play for in the remainder of 2018-19:

They are out of the Copa del Rey as well the Champions League, and La Liga leaders Barcelona sit 12 points above them with 10 games to play.

Real, though, are also 10 points above fifth spot so are in little danger of dropping out of the Champions League spots.

Now that Zidane is back, though, Real's players have their starting spots for next season on the line as the 46-year-old is unlikely to countenance any poor performances.

He has a big rebuild on his hands after Real's fall from grace, and their showings in the remainder of the campaign are likely to affect their movements in the summer transfer window.