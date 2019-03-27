Kofi Kingston's Epic Journey, What's Next for Asuka, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 3

There are other matches with bigger names and historical significance riding on them but there are none with a better build than Kofi Kingston's journey to the WWE Championship and his date with Daniel Bryan on April 7.

Kingston has shown tremendous heart and resiliency on the Road to WrestleMania, shaking off disappointment after disappointment and never allowing the corrupt decisions of a megalomaniacal boss to get him down or shift his focus.

Tuesday night, though, there was nothing he could do in his quest for the WWE Championship.

For Kingston to finally get to WrestleMania and battle The Planet's Champion, he would have to rely on his New Day brethren Xavier Woods and Big E. The former tag team champions would compete in a grueling gauntlet match, very much like the one he did a week ago.

Together, they outlasted Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura and The Bar before coming face-to-face with The Usos. It was then, in that moment, that the SmackDown Live wrote the greatest chapter of the story yet.

Jimmy and Jey, two fierce competitors and rivals of The New Day, forfeited the fall out of respect for Kingston and the belief that no one is more deserving of a WrestleMania title shot than him.

We had watched last week as the locker room gathered around a monitor to watch Kofi battle through match after match in his own gauntlet match, The Usos front and center. To see them give up a win for the sake of sending a rival like Kingston to WrestleMania is a fantastic bit of writing and a moment that declares Kingston not only the people's champion but, also, the locker room's.

By the time Big E and Woods defeated Bryan and Erick Rowan in the final fall, fans and Superstars alike were ready to celebrate KofiMania, as the social media hashtag proved.