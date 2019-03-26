NFL Requested Docs on Jabrill Peppers After His Gun Was Stolen

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The NFL has requested documents from the Cleveland Police regarding two cases, one of which directly involves New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers, according to Scott Noll and Drew Scofield of News 5 Cleveland.

The first is a gun theft case from January while the second is a homicide one week later in February, although the Cleveland Police clarified that the NFL player is not a suspect in either:

Peppers was the victim of a car robbery from a garage where someone stole a bag, sunglasses, an iPad and a Glock semi-automatic handgun.

A woman who was named a suspect in the robbery was then assaulted and subsequently died in early February, although a different person was arrested and charged with murder in that case.

The NFL reportedly requested "any and all documentation regarding the reported theft of items belonging to Jabrill Peppers." The league also asked for "any documentation indicating Jabrill Peppers is not a suspect" regarding the subsequent homicide.

A first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Peppers spent his first two seasons with the Cleveland Browns before being dealt to the Giants earlier this month in a deal that sent Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.