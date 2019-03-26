Cowboys News: Michael Irvin Announces He Underwent Testing for Throat Cancer

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin spent the previous two days in the hospital undergoing tests for throat cancer.

Per WFAA's Mike Leslie, Irvin announced on Instagram he spent Sunday and Monday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after experiencing throat problems for nearly two months:

The former All-Pro wide receiver has become an advocate for cancer awareness, including donning a pink suit on Super Bowl Sunday as part of a promise he made to two friends battling diseases:

Irvin noted on Instagram his father died of throat cancer at the age of 51. His brother, Vaughn, died in 2006 after being diagnosed with stomach cancer. The Dallas Cowboys legend said he's still awaiting the results of his biopsy.

Since 2009, Irvin has worked as an analyst for the NFL Network. He spent his entire 12-year playing career with the Cowboys from 1988-99.