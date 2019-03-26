Cowboys News: Michael Irvin Announces He Underwent Testing for Throat Cancer

Cowboys News: Michael Irvin Announces He Underwent Testing for Throat CancerMarch 26, 2019
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin spent the previous two days in the hospital undergoing tests for throat cancer.
Per WFAA's Mike Leslie, Irvin announced on Instagram he spent Sunday and Monday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after experiencing throat problems for nearly two months:
Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA
Dallas #Cowboys legend Michael Irvin says in an Instagram post that he’s undergone testing for possible throat cancer https://t.co/QVaAxFoErv
The former All-Pro wide receiver has become an advocate for cancer awareness, including donning a pink suit on Super Bowl Sunday as part of a promise he made to two friends battling diseases:
Michael Irvin @michaelirvin88
This is Debra & her daughter @ally.haleyyy13 They are my friends. Alley has a rear muscle disease and Debra has stage 4 Brest Cancer. I promise I would wear this pink suit on @NFL #SuperBowl #Sunday to honor & send love their way. Please join me in prayer 4 these beautiful souls https://t.co/hoANyB1vPp
Irvin noted on Instagram his father died of throat cancer at the age of 51. His brother, Vaughn, died in 2006 after being diagnosed with stomach cancer. The Dallas Cowboys legend said he's still awaiting the results of his biopsy.
Since 2009, Irvin has worked as an analyst for the NFL Network. He spent his entire 12-year playing career with the Cowboys from 1988-99.
Mark Davis: 'Not the Right Time' for OAK to Do Hard Knocks