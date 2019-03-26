Chris Bosh on NBA Career: I Consider Myself '1 of the Greatest' of All Time

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

TORONTO, ON - MAY 03: Chris Bosh #1 of the Miami Heat looks on from the bench in the first half of Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Toronto Raptors during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on May 3, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Former Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat star Chris Bosh believes he put together a resume on the court that would match up favorably with some of the best the NBA has ever had to offer. 

In an interview on ESPN, Bosh said he considers himself "one of the greatest to ever play the game."

Some might read Bosh's comment as him saying he's on par with Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or any other star widely considered to be at the top of the NBA pyramid.

More likely, he's using "one of the greatest to ever play the game" to mean a Hall of Famer. Assuming that's the case, it's hard to argue against him.

Because he took more of a back seat on the Heat, it's easy to forget how great he was in Toronto. He averaged 20.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists over seven seasons. Upon his move to Miami, he transformed his game.

According to Basketball Reference, Bosh's three-point attempt rate climbed from 2.3 percent with the Raptors to 14.2 percent with the Heat. He learned to play away from the basket a little more, thus freeing up the lane for LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Not every player—a five-time All-Star no less—would've been willing to make the same kind of sacrifice. Making six more All-Star teams, four trips to the Finals and winning two NBA titles only bolstered Bosh's legacy.

Because he was the third star behind James and Wade and his career ended so abruptly—thus denying him any sort of farewell year to celebrate his achievements—the 35-year-old has lacked the kind of in-depth retrospective analyses afforded to his peers.

Bosh is eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2020. Before then, he has every reason to remind fans and writers just how good he was.

Related

    Is Trae Young Suddenly Better Than Doncic?

    Trae's recent play has ROY race heating up 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Trae Young Suddenly Better Than Doncic?

    Trae's recent play has ROY race heating up 👀

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

    Updated rankings heading into Sweet 16

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

    Updated rankings heading into Sweet 16

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest FA Need for Every Tanking Team 🔍

    • Can Lakers find LeBron a co-star? • Knicks need a lot of help • Will Bulls land big-name point guard?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest FA Need for Every Tanking Team 🔍

    • Can Lakers find LeBron a co-star? • Knicks need a lot of help • Will Bulls land big-name point guard?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Chris Bosh's Best Moments 🔥

    Look back at Bosh's career (and epic video-bombs) ahead of his jersey retirement tonight

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Chris Bosh's Best Moments 🔥

    Look back at Bosh's career (and epic video-bombs) ahead of his jersey retirement tonight

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report