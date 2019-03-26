Chris Bosh on NBA Career: I Consider Myself '1 of the Greatest' of All Time

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Former Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat star Chris Bosh believes he put together a resume on the court that would match up favorably with some of the best the NBA has ever had to offer.

In an interview on ESPN, Bosh said he considers himself "one of the greatest to ever play the game."

Some might read Bosh's comment as him saying he's on par with Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or any other star widely considered to be at the top of the NBA pyramid.

More likely, he's using "one of the greatest to ever play the game" to mean a Hall of Famer. Assuming that's the case, it's hard to argue against him.

Because he took more of a back seat on the Heat, it's easy to forget how great he was in Toronto. He averaged 20.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists over seven seasons. Upon his move to Miami, he transformed his game.

According to Basketball Reference, Bosh's three-point attempt rate climbed from 2.3 percent with the Raptors to 14.2 percent with the Heat. He learned to play away from the basket a little more, thus freeing up the lane for LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Not every player—a five-time All-Star no less—would've been willing to make the same kind of sacrifice. Making six more All-Star teams, four trips to the Finals and winning two NBA titles only bolstered Bosh's legacy.

Because he was the third star behind James and Wade and his career ended so abruptly—thus denying him any sort of farewell year to celebrate his achievements—the 35-year-old has lacked the kind of in-depth retrospective analyses afforded to his peers.

Bosh is eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2020. Before then, he has every reason to remind fans and writers just how good he was.