GM Rick Spielman, Vikings Agree to Contract Extension Through 2020 Season

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are locking up their leaders for the foreseeable future.

Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune confirmed Tuesday that Vikings general manager Rick Spielman has received an extension through the 2020 season while noting that "it's hard not to think there could be changes if the Vikings don't win in 2019. Still remains a pivotal year for both him and [head coach Mike] Zimmer."

At the NFL owners' meetings in Phoenix, per Goessling's longer report, the Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf said that the franchise has "synced up" Spielman and Zimmer's contracts.

Zimmer received a one-year contract extension on Feb. 27.

Spielman started with the Vikings in 2006 as vice president of player personnel before transitioning to general manager in 2012 and taking over full roster control. Since then, the 56-year-old has been responsible for 17 Vikings going to the Pro Bowl.

Zimmer was hired as Minnesota's head coach in 2014 and has a 47-32-1 record. His and Spielman's peak came in 2017 when the team went 13-3 and made it to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

That was followed up with a rocky 2018, when Minnesota missed the postseason at 8-7-1 after signing quarterback Kirk Cousins. His three-year, $84 million fully guaranteed contract was the richest in NFL history at the time.

Cousins completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Those statistics on the surface don't look bad, but the Vikings offense struggled mightily. Eventually, offensive coordinator John DeFilippo was fired on Dec. 11. Rumblings then began surrounding the job security of Zimmer.

Following DeFilippo's departure, the Star Tribune's Jim Souhan contextualized the aftermath for Zimmer:

"Zimmer needs to prove, after the promotion of Kevin Stefanski to replace DeFilippo, that he can get along with at least half of the offensive coordinators he has employed. And there are those in the organization, and close to the organization, who believed that Stefanski should have gotten the offensive coordinator job when [Pat] Shurmur left. If Stefanski outperforms DeFilippo, the Vikings' brain trust will have another decision for which to answer.

Zimmer's punch card is filling up. If he parts with one more offensive coordinator, he likely will receive a no-expenses paid trip to his home in Kentucky.

The Cousins signing changed everything for Zimmer and the Vikings, turning them from a team admirably doing its best with what it had at quarterback into one supposedly built to win big. High expectations can end careers."

Since Souhan wrote that, the Vikings have given Zimmer an additional year to figure things out. Cousins' performance in 2019 will absolutely reflect Minnesota's patience with Zimmer and Spielman.

Before that, though, Spielman and Zimmer are focused on the NFL draft, which begins April 25. The Vikings hold the No. 18 overall pick in the first round as well as picks in the second, third, fourth, sixth and seventh rounds.