March Madness in April? These NBA Playoff Teams Could Be Cinderellas

Brooklyn is the longest long shot on this (short) list. High-volume three-point shooting and flexible late-game alignment options give it a puncher's chance against the East's top teams—but only if the seeding shakes out a certain way.

The Nets have a harrowing stretch-run schedule that features nothing but potential playoff teams. That hurts Brooklyn's chances of climbing to the sixth seed, which is a spot it will need to maximize its Cinderella potential.

In theory, the 3-6 matchup is the one Brooklyn should want in the first round, pitting it against a Philadelphia 76ers team it has beaten twice this season. Granted, those victories came in the first six weeks of the year, before Philadelphia added Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris. But Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons played in both contests, so we know Brooklyn can succeed against a couple of Philly's principal weapons.

If the Sixers have a weakness, it's on-ball defense at the guard spots. The Nets are well equipped to exploit that frailty.

The Athletic's Derek Bodner pointed to the season-long issue after Trae Young torched Philadelphia for 32 points and a game-winning floater March 23:

"What happens when a team is able to take the Sixers' defensive strengths and minimize them? What happens when they have a guard who can get hot from three with little space, or who can get into the paint to create kick-out opportunities for his teammates? That's when the Sixers struggle, and for as much as last night's porous result was about effort—and to be fair, that dreadful effort is still the overriding takeaway from the loss—it was also a bit about personnel."

A prospective matchup against D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie and the Nets should concern the Sixers.

Russell is exactly the kind of pull-up threat and pick-and-roll maestro that gives Philly fits, and Dinwiddie is effectively the changeup to Russell's fastball; he can punish big men who switch with pull-ups of his own and quick-twitch drives into the lane.

Add in the Nets' fifth-ranked three-point attempt rate, which introduces a high-variance element to the series, and you can see the faint outlines of an upset: The Sixers can't keep Brooklyn's guards from getting where they want, and the Nets heat up from deep.

In our current seeding hypothetical, Brooklyn would likely draw the Toronto Raptors if it were to advance past the Sixers. It's harder to imagine the Nets doing much in that series, but they did beat Toronto in overtime Dec. 7, and the zone defense they broke out in Wednesday's loss helped produce a 41.9 percent shooting night for the Raps.

Maybe the Nets could avoid a sweep in the second round, which would count as quite an achievement for a team still in the relatively early stages of a rebuild.