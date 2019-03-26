B/R Countdown: Chris Bosh's Top 10 Plays from His Miami Heat Career

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 26, 2019

  1. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  2. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  3. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  4. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  5. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  6. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  7. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  8. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  9. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  10. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  11. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  12. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  13. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  14. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  15. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  16. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  17. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  18. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  19. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  20. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

Right Arrow Icon

The Miami Heat will be retiring Chris Bosh's No. 1 in a halftime ceremony. In this edition of B/R Countdown, we celebrate Bosh's Heat career with his top 10 plays in Miami. Watch the video above for all the highlights. 


Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Is Trae Young Suddenly Better Than Doncic?

    Trae's recent play has ROY race heating up 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Trae Young Suddenly Better Than Doncic?

    Trae's recent play has ROY race heating up 👀

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

    Updated rankings heading into Sweet 16

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

    Updated rankings heading into Sweet 16

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Nurkic Out for Season After Gruesome Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nurkic Out for Season After Gruesome Injury

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Chris Bosh's Best Moments 🔥

    Look back at Bosh's career (and epic video-bombs) ahead of his jersey retirement tonight

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Chris Bosh's Best Moments 🔥

    Look back at Bosh's career (and epic video-bombs) ahead of his jersey retirement tonight

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report