Mike Tomlin 'Hopes' Le'Veon Bell Improves Jets: 'You Guys Are Paying Him Enough'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 02: Antonio Brown #84 looks on alongside head coach Mike Tomlin and Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field on October 2, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Mike Tomlin doesn't seem happy about running back Le'Veon Bell receiving up to $61 million over four years with the New York Jets.

The Pittsburgh Steelers coach had a short response Tuesday when he was asked whether Bell would elevate the Jets offense going forward.

"I would hope so; you guys are paying him enough," Tomlin said, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Bell had spent his entire career in Pittsburgh but refused to play under the franchise tag last season before finally hitting free agency this offseason.

The two sides couldn't come to an agreement over a long-term deal, with the lack of guaranteed money being a major sticking point. It seems Tomlin sided with the organization in this argument, not wanting too much money headed to the running back.

James Conner filled in well last season, earning a Pro Bowl selection with 1,470 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns in 13 games. Jaylen Samuels also had impressive moments after Conner went down with an injury.

However, the Steelers still disappointed overall and finished 9-6-1 while missing the playoffs. It's unknown if Bell would've made the difference, but he could have possibly helped.

Meanwhile, the Jets are likely happy with their new addition, bringing in an impact player to help upgrade an offense that finished 29th in the NFL in total yards last year. Most importantly, he should provide instant help to young quarterback Sam Darnold by making plays in both the rushing and passing attack.

His lofty salary could pay off if the Jets improve upon their 4-12 record from 2018.

Related

    Johnson & Co. Can Say It: Jets Are a Playoff Team

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Johnson & Co. Can Say It: Jets Are a Playoff Team

    SNY
    via SNY

    Gruden 'Cried for 3 Days' After Mack Trade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gruden 'Cried for 3 Days' After Mack Trade

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Robert Kraft Pleads Not Guilty, Asks for Jury Trial

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Robert Kraft Pleads Not Guilty, Asks for Jury Trial

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL to Consider Allowing Review for Non-Calls

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL to Consider Allowing Review for Non-Calls

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report