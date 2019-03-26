Mike Tomlin 'Hopes' Le'Veon Bell Improves Jets: 'You Guys Are Paying Him Enough'

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Mike Tomlin doesn't seem happy about running back Le'Veon Bell receiving up to $61 million over four years with the New York Jets.

The Pittsburgh Steelers coach had a short response Tuesday when he was asked whether Bell would elevate the Jets offense going forward.

"I would hope so; you guys are paying him enough," Tomlin said, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Bell had spent his entire career in Pittsburgh but refused to play under the franchise tag last season before finally hitting free agency this offseason.

The two sides couldn't come to an agreement over a long-term deal, with the lack of guaranteed money being a major sticking point. It seems Tomlin sided with the organization in this argument, not wanting too much money headed to the running back.

James Conner filled in well last season, earning a Pro Bowl selection with 1,470 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns in 13 games. Jaylen Samuels also had impressive moments after Conner went down with an injury.

However, the Steelers still disappointed overall and finished 9-6-1 while missing the playoffs. It's unknown if Bell would've made the difference, but he could have possibly helped.

Meanwhile, the Jets are likely happy with their new addition, bringing in an impact player to help upgrade an offense that finished 29th in the NFL in total yards last year. Most importantly, he should provide instant help to young quarterback Sam Darnold by making plays in both the rushing and passing attack.

His lofty salary could pay off if the Jets improve upon their 4-12 record from 2018.