Arkansas Fires HC Mike Anderson After 8 Seasons; Made NCAA Tournament 3 Times

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

KNOXVILLE, TN - JANUARY 15: Head coach Mike Anderson of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on January 15, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 106-87. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
Donald Page/Getty Images

Mike Anderson's run as head basketball coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks has come to an end after eight seasons.

Per Josh Bertaccini of 92.1 The Ticket, Anderson was relieved of his duties by the school on Tuesday. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Nebraska Has Been 'Actively Talking' with Hoiberg

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Report: Nebraska Has Been 'Actively Talking' with Hoiberg

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Reports: Nebraska Fires Tim Miles

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Reports: Nebraska Fires Tim Miles

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 10 Cinderella Stories in March Madness History

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Top 10 Cinderella Stories in March Madness History

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Alabama basketball: What is Tide’s ceiling? Separating reality from wishful thinking

    Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball logo
    Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball

    Alabama basketball: What is Tide’s ceiling? Separating reality from wishful thinking

    Marq Burnett
    via Saturday Down South