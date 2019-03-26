Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Pleads Not Guilty to Solicitation, Asks for Trial

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. Kraft’s attorney Jack Goldberger filed the written plea in Palm Beach County, Fla., court documents released Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. The 77-year-old Kraft is requesting a non-jury trial. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

In a move that had been expected, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft officially pleaded not guilty to solicitation on Tuesday. 

Per ESPN.com, Kraft asked for a jury trial after issuing his plea to two misdemeanor counts of first-degree solicitation.

Kraft was officially charged with soliciting prostitution last month stemming from an investigation into sex trafficking at multiple day spas in Florida. 

Per documents released by the Palm Beach State Attorney's Office, Kraft was videotaped visiting the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, twice, including on Jan. 20, the day of the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs

Kraft denied committing any crimes in a statement released through a spokesperson:

In his first public statements since being charged (h/t CNN.com's Nicole Chavez and Kevin Dotson), Kraft issued a statement apologizing: "I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard."

The 77-year-old Kraft has owned the Patriots since 1994. He has led the franchise to 10 Super Bowl appearances, including six wins.

