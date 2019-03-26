Tim Miles Reportedly Fired by Nebraska After 7 Seasons as Head Coach

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

Nebraska head coach Tim Miles talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament against Rutgers in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Nebraska won 68-61. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have fired head basketball coach Tim Miles after seven seasons, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports confirmed the news.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

