Tim Miles Reportedly Fired by Nebraska After 7 Seasons as Head Coach

Tim Miles Reportedly Fired by Nebraska After 7 Seasons as Head CoachMarch 26, 2019
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have fired head basketball coach Tim Miles after seven seasons, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
Matt Norlander of CBS Sports confirmed the news.
