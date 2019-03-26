Luis Enrique Will Not Manage Spain vs. Malta Due to 'Major Family Reasons'

Darko Bandic/Associated Press

Luis Enrique will not take charge of Spain's UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday for family reasons.

The Spanish Football Federation (h/t Marca) said in a statement: "We inform you of the absence of our coach Luis Enrique for the match tonight as a result of major family reasons. We call for discretion and respect for his privacy."

In his absence, assistant manager Robert Moreno will take charge of La Roja.

Spain captain Sergio Ramos tweeted a message of support to Enrique:

Per Marca, he said:

"Coach, we're sorry to hear about this news. We hope it all turns out as well as possible.

"Know that the team is with you to the death and that we'll show up today to earn a good victory.

"Family is sacred. We'll win for you as well. Sending strength and support and a hug."

Ramos scored a penalty as Spain got their Euro 2020 qualification campaign off to a winning start against Norway on Saturday after Joshua King had cancelled out Rodrigo's opener.

Enrique took charge after the FIFA World Cup last summer, and La Roja got off to a good start as they beat England and Croatia in their first two UEFA Nations League matches.

However, they failed to top their group after losing to the Three Lions and the World Cup finalists in their last two games, allowing the former to secure top spot ahead of them.

Against Norway, Robbie Dunne of AS saw signs of former Barcelona boss Enrique attempting to change the team's style:

ESPN's David Cartlidge thought Spain played well, aside from their finishing:

Enrique's absence is hardly ideal, but La Roja should have relatively little trouble against Malta on Tuesday as they look to continue their perfect start.

They're likely to have plenty of opportunities in front of goal, so they'll hope to build confidence in the final third with a clinical performance.