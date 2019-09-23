Cristiano Ronaldo Won't Play for Juventus vs. Brescia Due to 'Muscle Fatigue'

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Juventus' squad for Tuesday's Serie A showdown with Brescia.

Italian football journalist Adam Digby relayed the news on Monday, noting the forward will be rested for the contest due to some concerns over his condition:

Speaking about Ronaldo ahead of the match, manager Maurizio Sarri touched on the player's fitness, per Russell Greaves of Goal.

"I want to see the current conditions," the coach said at a Monday press conference. "Ronaldo yesterday [Sunday] had a little muscle fatigue, but it is quite normal after three games in seven days. We'll see if it is necessary or not for someone to rest. It's important that we have continuity in this moment, but there are also other factors to consider."

Ronaldo was on the scoresheet on Saturday from the penalty spot, as the Bianconeri came from behind to beat Hellas Verona 2-1:

The Portugal international arrived in Turin in July 2018 from Real Madrid and took little time to adjust to life in a new league and a new country.

The 34-year-old bagged 21 Serie A goals in his first season in the Italian top flight to help Juve claim the league title for an eighth consecutive season. Ronaldo also helped Portugal win the inaugural UEFA Nations League in June.

The forward was predominantly brought to Italy to help the club lift the European Cup for the first time since 1996. His four goals in seven appearances helped Juventus into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season before they were knocked out by Ajax.

However, his importance was highlighted in Juventus' victory over Atletico Madrid in the last 16. Ronaldo hit a hat-trick in the second leg to overturn a first-leg 2-0 defeat and secure a 3-2 aggregate win.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has won the competition five times in his career, and his experience and winning mentality will once again be key to Juventus' hopes of European glory this season.

His absence means that Sarri must now look to forwards Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain to supply the goals in Ronaldo's absence.