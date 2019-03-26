Browns' Freddie Kitchens on First Words to Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I Love You'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

There is very little question about how Freddie Kitchens and the Cleveland Browns feel about the recent acquisition Odell Beckham Jr.

While at the NFL's annual meetings this week, Kitchens revealed to reporters what his first conversation with his new star player was like, per Yahoo Sports' Kimberley A. Martin:

It's hard to blame an offensive-minded coach for feeling that way when adding a player of Beckham's caliber.

This is a player who has four 1,000-yard seasons and three double-digit touchdown performances in his first five years in the league. If not for an ankle injury limiting him to just four games in 2017, the three-time Pro Bowler's resume may be even more impressive.