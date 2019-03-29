Every NFL Team's Worst Free-Agent Signing This Offseason

0 of 32

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Now that we're a few weeks removed from the start of NFL free agency, we can reflect broadly on the good, the bad and the ugly.

We're here for the bad and the ugly, but it's complicated.

While we're highlighting every team's worst free-agent signing team to date, they come in various shapes and sizes. In some cases, we're looking at horrendous decisions that figure to backfire quickly. In others, we needed a magnifying glass to identify a blemish.

Based primarily on contract terms, fit and/or need, here's the free-agent signing each team will likely grow to regret.