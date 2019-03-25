Ranking the Top 10 Contracts Given out in NFL Free Agency This Year

0 of 10

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Pictured above is a man named Chris Ballard. Chris is the general manager of the Indianapolis Colts. And I owe Chris an apology.

See, NFL free agency is complicated and it doesn't really have an end date. Thus, it's tricky to draw conclusions on the fly. Just a few days ago, when Ballard seemingly inexplicably hadn't filled a hole at safety and was hiding from the free-agent market despite owning more salary-cap space than anyone else in the NFL, I handed Ballard's Colts a D grade for their performance on the open market.

But then Ballard finally brought back starting 2018 safety Clayton Geathers. And not long after that, he signed a game-changing player to one of the team-friendliest deals of the 2019 offseason.

Just like that, Ballard, who noted the organization had "a very strict criterion of what we want to bring in," had totally redeemed himself.



It's too late to change that grade from the first week of free agency, but they don't award Lombardi trophies based on free agency report cards. And besides, it's entirely possible (albeit extremely unlikely) that my harsh criticism pushed Ballard to finally act. For that, Colts fans are welcome to thank me on Twitter.

In any event, we've suddenly got plenty of praise for Ballard's front office. We reviewed the terms of every free-agent contract signed this month and identified 10 that—based on the signed player's resume, career trajectory, and value compared to his peers—represented particularly good value to the teams that handed them out.

Turns out two of Ballard's contracts made the list. Here they are, along with eight other general-managerial works of art.