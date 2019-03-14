2019 NFL Free Agents: Hidden Gems Still on the Market

0 of 10

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Few things are actually over before they start. It's just a cliche. But in the case of the 2019 NFL free-agency period, it felt as though we came pretty damn close.

Technically, 541 NFL players became free agents at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, but much of the cream of that crop had already—let's say it one more time—agreed to terms well before the new league year kicked off.

That said, there are plenty of strong players still available on the open market as we enter the first full day of the free-agent signing period.

Here are a dozen under-the-radar free agents who could prove to be hidden gems by making a major impact wherever they wind up.