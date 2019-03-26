Antoine Griezmann Is 'A Little Bit Fed Up' with Barcelona Transfer Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann has grown tired of being linked with a switch from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona.

The forward scored as France demolished Iceland 4-0 in 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying in Paris on Monday, and the player was asked after the game about a potential move to the La Liga champions.

Speaking to Univision (h/t Liam Blackburn of Goal), Griezmann explained his feelings on the idea of a transfer to the Camp Nou.

"I'm already used to it and a little bit fed up," said Griezmann. "Every year it's the same, so I'm used to it."

France team-mate Samuel Umtiti was also on the scoresheet for his country, and said he thinks Griezmann would be a success at Barca but understands he is content in the capital.

Umtiti told Telefoot (h/t Blackburn):

"I know Antoine is very happy in Madrid. It's going well for him, it's a team that plays for him, and after that, in a career there are choices that we can take and that we can regret. But I know he feels good there. He could play in any club around the world because of his qualities, whether in Barcelona or elsewhere, and be happy and successful."

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

According to Luis F. Rojo of Marca, Barca will not return with a fresh offer to sign the Frenchman from Atleti. Griezmann's representatives have reportedly notified the Blaugrana of a drop in the player's contractual release clause, as it's reducing from €200 million to €120 million. However, Barca do not wish to pursue a deal.

The 28-year-old has experienced a fluctuating campaign but has managed to put up a decent return for his club.

Griezmann has scored 16 goals and produced nine assists in La Liga and Europe this season.

It seems the player's chances of a switch to Barca are over, but if he goes onto the market next summer, there will be plenty of interested parties.