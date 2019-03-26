Antoine Griezmann Is 'A Little Bit Fed Up' with Barcelona Transfer Rumours

Antoine Griezmann Is 'A Little Bit Fed Up' with Barcelona Transfer RumoursMarch 26, 2019
Antoine Griezmann has grown tired of being linked with a switch from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona.
The forward scored as France demolished Iceland 4-0 in 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying in Paris on Monday, and the player was asked after the game about a potential move to the La Liga champions.
Speaking to Univision (h/t Liam Blackburn of Goal), Griezmann explained his feelings on the idea of a transfer to the Camp Nou.
"I'm already used to it and a little bit fed up," said Griezmann. "Every year it's the same, so I'm used to it."
France team-mate Samuel Umtiti was also on the scoresheet for his country, and said he thinks Griezmann would be a success at Barca but understands he is content in the capital.
Umtiti told Telefoot (h/t Blackburn):
"I know Antoine is very happy in Madrid. It's going well for him, it's a team that plays for him, and after that, in a career there are choices that we can take and that we can regret. But I know he feels good there. He could play in any club around the world because of his qualities, whether in Barcelona or elsewhere, and be happy and successful."
According to Luis F. Rojo of Marca, Barca will not return with a fresh offer to sign the Frenchman from Atleti. Griezmann's representatives have reportedly notified the Blaugrana of a drop in the player's contractual release clause, as it's reducing from €200 million to €120 million. However, Barca do not wish to pursue a deal.
The 28-year-old has experienced a fluctuating campaign but has managed to put up a decent return for his club.
Griezmann has scored 16 goals and produced nine assists in La Liga and Europe this season.
It seems the player's chances of a switch to Barca are over, but if he goes onto the market next summer, there will be plenty of interested parties.
