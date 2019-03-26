Chris Bosh Is Getting His No. 1 Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 26, 2019

  1. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  2. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  3. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  4. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  5. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  6. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  7. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  8. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  9. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  10. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  11. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  12. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  13. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  14. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  15. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  16. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  17. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  18. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  19. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  20. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

Right Arrow Icon

The Miami Heat will retire Chris Bosh's No. 1 jersey in a halftime ceremony on Tuesday. Bosh won two NBA Championships with the Heat.

Watch the video above for some of Bosh's best moments before his jersey is raised to the rafters.


Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Nurkic Out for Season After Gruesome Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nurkic Out for Season After Gruesome Injury

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Bosh's Best Heat Moments 🔥

    As Miami retires his jersey, we look back at some of Bosh's greatest hits

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Bosh's Best Heat Moments 🔥

    As Miami retires his jersey, we look back at some of Bosh's greatest hits

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Tanking Team's Biggest FA Need

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Tanking Team's Biggest FA Need

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Silver Linings for Non-Playoff Teams 🙏

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver Linings for Non-Playoff Teams 🙏

    SI.com
    via SI.com