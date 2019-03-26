Giovani Lo Celso Says He's Not Fazed by Real Madrid, Barcelona Transfer Rumours

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Giovani Lo Celso has said he is unconcerned by transfer rumours linking him with a switch to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The Argentina international has been impressive on loan at Real Betis this season and has developed into a goal threat in La Liga and Europe.

Speaking to France Football (h/t Marca), Lo Celso declared he's only thinking about finishing the campaign in top form and does not know if the Spanish giants are interested in his services.

"You try not to focus on these things and to keep on working the way you have been doing in order to keep improving. It's not good if you think about [transfer rumours]. There are many matches left and we're playing for some major things, so I'm focussed on this and on trying to give my best. I don't know if [Real Madrid and Barcelona] asked about signing me or not, as I don't get involved in such things. I just try to play football, which is what makes me happy. I'm thinking about trying to finish as high as possible with Real Betis and then we'll see what happens with the passing of time."

The player was also asked if he could return to parent club PSG but once again replied he does not know what his future holds.

Lo Celso experienced a breakout season with his French team in 2017-18 but tumbled down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

The loan switch to Betis last summer has allowed him to find regular minutes for the eighth-placed La Liga outfit.

Lo Celso has operated in a central berth for his loan club, featuring with success at times in an advanced role behind the attack.

The 22-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in La Liga and the UEFA Europa League this term.

According to Spanish newspaper ABC (h/t Football Espana), Betis have met with PSG to discuss a potential €22 million (£18.8 million) permanent transfer for the Argentinian.

The player is still in the early days of his long-term development curve, but he has quickly proved life in the Spanish league suits his style.

Lo Celso has the potential to be a box-to-box entity in Spain. He would be perfectly suited for Madrid's squad as they consider a plethora of targets in the summer after Zinedine Zidane's return to the capital.