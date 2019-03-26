Deontay Wilder Thinks Tyson Fury Rematch 'Is Definitely Gonna Happen'

Harry How/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder said a rematch between himself and Tyson Fury is "definitely gonna happen," but the fight might not take place until next year.

The pair fought to a draw in December, and Wilder told TMZ Sports that "all parties are in conversation" in terms of organising a rematch, but it will "probably" be 2020 when they meet in the ring again.

"I think that's something that is definitely gonna happen, but it's gonna take a little time now," Wilder added. "Fury didn't want the rematch and I don't blame him. To be getting up off your ass like he did and to get a concussion, I wouldn't want to go again either!"

The American also urged fans to be patient: "Good things come to those who wait."

ESPN's Dan Rafael is among those eagerly anticipating a rematch, and he was hoping to see them face off against one another for a second time before fighting anyone else:

However, the Bronze Bomber will defend his WBC heavyweight title against compatriot Dominic Breazeale in May, while Fury takes on Tom Schwarz a month later.

Their clash was one of the most entertaining bouts in 2018, so demand for a rematch is high, particularly after their match was a draw:

The pair went the distance despite Wilder scoring two knockdowns, with Fury dramatically hauling himself off the mat in the 12th round for the second, as former three-weight world champion Terence Crawford noted:

The Brit otherwise dominated large parts of the contest, and many felt the fight should have been awarded in his favour.

Ring Magazine's Ryan Songalia thought Wilder deserved more credit, though:

As a result of the draw, the pair remain unbeaten with Wilder taking his record to 40-0-1 and Fury doing the same at 27-0-1.

Assuming they get past Breazeale and Schwarz unscathed, fans will be keen to see them put those unbeaten records on the line against one another again.