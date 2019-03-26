Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Compares Demarcus Lawrence Talks to Emmitt Smith

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to reach a long-term extension with star Demarcus Lawrence, but owner Jerry Jones' previous experiences have taught him that negotiations of this magnitude can take time.

Jones recently discussed the matter, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr.:

"This has gone on as far back for me, notably, with Emmitt Smith. Any of you that know my relationship with Emmitt Smith today know that that's a memory we smile about the way we are 20 something years later and we’re in business together. That's just part of the business.

"The main thing I don't want to be is cavalier. This is a significant thing for not only our franchise but DeMarcus' life. It would make anyone be very, very judicious as they are working through the terms of this agreement. So the fact we don’t have something done today is not inordinate when you look at the things that are at stake here."

In 1993, Smith held out for the first two games of the season before signing a four-year, $13.6 million deal. After winning the Super Bowl during the 1992 campaign, the Smith-less Cowboys started 0-2 in 1993. They went 12-2 the rest of the regular season and wound wind up winning their second consecutive Super Bowl.

Now, Jones and Co. could find themselves in another high-profile standoff.

This marks the second consecutive year in which Lawrence has received the franchise tag. He made $17.1 million last year and is expected to make more than $20 million under the tag in 2019.

"You can have times when you feel real good, feel like you're making progress, and you can have times when you don't feel as good," Jones said of contract negotiations, per David Helman of the Cowboys' official website. "This isn't in any way unique to Demarcus."

A second-round pick in 2014, Lawrence has become a major force on defense for the Cowboys. He has piled up 25 sacks over the last two seasons, resulting in a pair of Pro Bowl selections.

Lawrence previously made it known that he "love[s] being a Cowboy," per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Both sides have motivation to get a deal done sooner rather than later. It was revealed back in January that Lawrence needed shoulder surgery this offseason. However, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the 26-year-old lineman is holding off on the operation until he gets a new contract:

The two sides have until July 15 to come to terms on a long-term extension.