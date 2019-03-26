WWE Rumors: Nikki Bella 'Open to Returning to the Ring' After Retirement

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

While Nikki Bella is retired from wrestling, she is reportedly open to a return.

Both Nikki and her twin sister, Brie, announced their retirements on the season finale of the E! reality show Total Divas this week. However, according to TMZ Sports, Nikki may not stay out of the ring forever.

Sources told TMZ Sports that Nikki is "definitely open to returning to the ring" if the "timing is right."

Nikki will reportedly remain part of WWE as an ambassador and will continue to star in Total Bellas alongside her sister.

A number of factors reportedly played into Nikki's decision to retire, including the toll wrestling takes on her body, as well as her outside business ventures. Nikki and Brie own clothing and wine businesses, and they announced they are starting their own podcast.

Even before officially announcing her retirement, Nikki had essentially become a part-time Superstar for WWE. She didn't wrestle in any matches in 2019, competed in just eight in 2018 and 17 the year before that.

Nikki still made a significant impact, though, as she was the final person eliminated by Asuka in the first Women's Royal Rumble match last year, and she headlined the first all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution, against Ronda Rousey.

The 35-year-old Bella is the longest-reigning Divas champion of all time at 301 days.

While Nikki's appearances on WWE programming would likely be few and far between, she remains a big name and a crossover star, so she could still be an asset, provided WWE picks its spots regarding when and how to use her should she return.

