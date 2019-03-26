Yannick Carrasco Says He 'Would Love to Return to Europe' Amid Arsenal Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Yannick Carrasco has revealed he is eager to return to Europe from Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

The 25-year-old was linked with Arsenal during the January transfer window, and the Gunners' interest will likely be piqued by his latest admission.

Carrasco only joined Dalian Yifang in February 2018 on a lucrative deal from Atletico Madrid.

He said he is still happy in China, but having lost his place in the Belgium national team he is eager to return to a more competitive league, per HLN (h/t Chris Burton of Goal):

"I would love to return to Europe. A lot of clubs were interested in me. We tried to find a solution in January that would enable me to leave Dalian Yifang. But I can understand the club's thinking. They wanted me to stay.

"I still feel OK in China. But I have lost my starting place in the Belgian national side. This can happen with a team of their quality. With the level of competition there will always be times when you don't get to play a lot."

Carrasco's contract at Dalian Yifang runs to 2022, so the Chinese club will be looking to negotiate a decent fee if they are to let him go.

Predominantly a left-sided player, the former Monaco man can be a major threat going forward as he is comfortable on the ball.

He has also proved himself at the highest level, regularly impressing during his almost three seasons at Atleti and netting in the 2016 UEFA Champions League final:

There have been recent examples of players returning from China and flourishing back in Europe.

Most notably, Axel Witsel has been excellent for Borussia Dortmund this season after moving to the Bundesliga side from Tianjin Quanjian last summer.

Carrasco is reaching the prime years of his career and may be motivated to perform should he get a move back to Europe in the summer.

Arsenal are likely to be a key suitor for him, but there will be other clubs circling now he has stated his ambition to move away from China.