Watch WWE Video Ad Spoil Daniel Bryan's WrestleMania 35 Opponent

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

In this April 6, 2014 photo, Daniel Bryan reacts during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans. Bryan was on top of the wrestling world when he won the WWE championship at WrestleMania in 2014. But he is finished just two years later at 35, a victim of at least 10 concussions that ended his career and showed how real-life injuries interrupt fantasy endings. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE)
Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

A WWE advertisement for WrestleMania 35 seems to have hinted about the highly anticipated match between WWE champion Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston

As seen in the following video, WWE advertised Bryan vs. Kingston for WrestleMania along with several other matches that have already been announced:

WWE has yet to officially announce Bryan vs. Kingston, although that could happen as soon as Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.

Last week, Kofi beat Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton in a gauntlet match to seemingly earn a bout against Bryan at WrestleMania. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had other ideas, though, as he then made Kingston face Bryan in order to get a title shot. Bryan won the match, and Kingston's WrestleMania dreams were seemingly dashed.

Since there are no other obvious opponents on the horizon for Bryan, it seems likely that WWE will find a way to book the match regardless of what happened last week.

The WWE Universe has gotten behind Kingston in recent weeks, and it appears that most fans would love to see him win the WWE Championship for the first time at WrestleMania after 11 years with the company.

Kofi wasn't supposed to be anywhere near the title scene, but an injury rendered Mustafa Ali unable to compete in the Elimination Chamber match, and Kingston was named his replacement. Kofi went on to have great showings in the both the Chamber match and a gauntlet contest before it, which helped make him the sentimental crowd favorite.

Perhaps no storyline in WWE has more momentum behind it than Bryan vs. Kingston, so it comes as little surprise that they will likely lock horns on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

     

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

Related

    WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Triple H Reveals He'll Retire If Batista Wins

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Report: Triple H Reveals He'll Retire If Batista Wins

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch: Jost and Che Set for Andre the Giant Match

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Watch: Jost and Che Set for Andre the Giant Match

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Best-Case WM 35 Scenarios for Cena, Undertaker, and More

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Best-Case WM 35 Scenarios for Cena, Undertaker, and More

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report