Watch WWE Video Ad Spoil Daniel Bryan's WrestleMania 35 Opponent

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

A WWE advertisement for WrestleMania 35 seems to have hinted about the highly anticipated match between WWE champion Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston.

As seen in the following video, WWE advertised Bryan vs. Kingston for WrestleMania along with several other matches that have already been announced:

WWE has yet to officially announce Bryan vs. Kingston, although that could happen as soon as Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.

Last week, Kofi beat Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton in a gauntlet match to seemingly earn a bout against Bryan at WrestleMania. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had other ideas, though, as he then made Kingston face Bryan in order to get a title shot. Bryan won the match, and Kingston's WrestleMania dreams were seemingly dashed.

Since there are no other obvious opponents on the horizon for Bryan, it seems likely that WWE will find a way to book the match regardless of what happened last week.

The WWE Universe has gotten behind Kingston in recent weeks, and it appears that most fans would love to see him win the WWE Championship for the first time at WrestleMania after 11 years with the company.

Kofi wasn't supposed to be anywhere near the title scene, but an injury rendered Mustafa Ali unable to compete in the Elimination Chamber match, and Kingston was named his replacement. Kofi went on to have great showings in the both the Chamber match and a gauntlet contest before it, which helped make him the sentimental crowd favorite.

Perhaps no storyline in WWE has more momentum behind it than Bryan vs. Kingston, so it comes as little surprise that they will likely lock horns on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

