Early Predictions for Announced Matches on the WWE WrestleMania 2019 Card

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has delivered one of the most intriguing, stacked cards in a long time for this year's WrestleMania pay-per-view, which is now just days away from taking place.

With a groundbreaking slot for the leading women's wrestlers in the main event, and plenty of fascinating title matches, there's plenty for fans to be excited about.

And as the event approaches, it's inevitable that everyone is going to be making their early-stage predictions for the show.

With that in mind, here's a look at some predictions for the matches announced thus far, including those likely to be on the pre-show.