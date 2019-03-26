Early Predictions for Announced Matches on the WWE WrestleMania 2019 CardMarch 26, 2019
Early Predictions for Announced Matches on the WWE WrestleMania 2019 Card
WWE has delivered one of the most intriguing, stacked cards in a long time for this year's WrestleMania pay-per-view, which is now just days away from taking place.
With a groundbreaking slot for the leading women's wrestlers in the main event, and plenty of fascinating title matches, there's plenty for fans to be excited about.
And as the event approaches, it's inevitable that everyone is going to be making their early-stage predictions for the show.
With that in mind, here's a look at some predictions for the matches announced thus far, including those likely to be on the pre-show.
Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)
There's every possibility this is one of the matches that could end up on the WrestleMania 35 pre-show.
205 Live is still struggling to gain serious momentum amidst the competition the main roster provides, and that's why Buddy Murphy's title match against Tony Nese probably won't make it to the main show.
But it should still be a solid addition to wherever it ends up on the card at WrestleMania.
Murphy has been champion for a good while now, and by WrestleMania, will have held the belt for six months after winning it in his home country of Australia last October.
Expect that reign to continue post-Mania, too. Nese is a good challenger, but it feels like Murphy is the man to lead the cruiserweights forward for now.
Prediction: Buddy Murphy
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
It still feels like there's the potential for WWE to switch things up here, but at the time of writing, Kurt Angle is still slated to face Baron Corbin in his final match as an in-ring competitor.
And if it is Corbin who gets the honor of talking on Angle for the last time, it's a pretty straightforward match to call.
In truth, it would have to be a huge opponent for WWE to even consider the possibility of sending Angle out with a loss.
Someone like Corbin, who is entrenched in Raw's mid-card at the moment, isn't in that bracket. So with all that in mind, expect Angle to gain revenge for all those months of feuding with Corbin over the Raw General Manager position with a win.
Winner: Kurt Angle
Shane McMahon vs. The Miz
This is a match WWE fans probably expected was likely to appear on the WrestleMania card at some point.
After Shane McMahon turned on The Miz at Fastlane, the former tag champions will square off against one another at the biggest pay-per-view of the year.
But don't be too surprised by the likely outcome.
As a full-time wrestler, not least one who is trying to build momentum as a babyface, it's only right to expect Miz to be the triumphant competitor here.
While Shane has more than played his part in this story in recent months, the spotlight deserves to be on Miz moving forward.
And a win at Mania will help that cause.
Winner: The Miz
Fatal 4-Way for WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
It had looked as though Sasha Banks and Bayley would be taking on a solitary tag team at WrestleMania this year at one stage.
However, WWE confirmed during Monday's edition of Raw that the tag champions will face The Iiconics, Nia Jax and Tamina plus the newly-formed duo of Beth Phoenix and Natalya at WrestleMania, shortening the odds for the champs.
Banks and Bayley would still have to be considered favorites given how they've only held the belts for just over a month, but if they are to lose, one team stands out in particular as the likely winners.
Most other duos that have competed for the women's tag titles thus far have been thrown together for the sake of the division, but Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have long-standing chemistry and arrived on the main roster as a duo.
The creation of a women's tag division felt like it suited The Iiconics more than any other duo. So maybe this is their moment to shine at WrestleMania, setting up a longer feud with Banks and Bayley after Mania.
Winners: The Iiconics
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
This match has gone under the radar recently given everything else that's happening: but the meeting of two of the current generation's all-time great wrestlers should be an interesting bout.
It's been difficult to track Randy Orton's position and relevance on SmackDown Live over the past year, given how he's flirted from feud to feud without any real success or momentum.
But in facing off against AJ Styles, it seems to have brought the best out of The Viper once again.
Whether he can topple Styles at WrestleMania, however, remains to be seen.
Mania is traditionally a show that provides fans with plenty of opportunities to see the babyfaces prevail, and while it's difficult to picture a route back to the main event scene for either man in the aftermath of WrestleMania, you'd argue Styles is better-positioned to do so.
So on that basis alone, he's the man to back here.
Winner: AJ Styles
Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor (Intercontinental Championship)
Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley will resume their rivalry over the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, and given how WWE has not been afraid to switch the belt around in recent months, what odds another new champion being crowned at WrestleMania?
It was a surprise to see Balor drop the title in the first place a few weeks ago, and it always felt as though it was leading to a rematch at WrestleMania.
That's now been confirmed by WWE after Balor's victory on Raw this past Monday, and you'd have to argue that Finn is likely to go on and claim the title again.
The influence and involvement of Lio Rush can't be ruled out as a case for Lashley retaining, but Balor definitely feels like the pick here. His work over the last year merits a feel-good WrestleMania moment.
Winner: Finn Balor
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
Of all the matches scheduled for WrestleMania this year, this is arguably one of the toughest to predict.
Given the circumstances of Roman Reigns' in-ring return in recent weeks, it's hard to imagine him coming up short against many opponents at Mania.
But in Drew McIntyre, there's a foe who is undoubtedly set for big things this year, with a victory over Reigns at Mania only improving his chances of a main event push even further.
There's been an extra detail of narrative added to the story with Dean Ambrose being routinely beaten down by Drew, too.
Reigns' time will come again, and it's not going to be too damaging if he comes up short at Mania. For that reason, plus the importance of a big pay-per-view victory for McIntyre, it's the Scottish Psychopath who should get the win here.
Winner: Drew McIntyre
Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio (United States Championship)
In terms of a contrast of styles for a big WrestleMania match, Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio has the potential to be a real gem on the card.
Joe's United States Championship reign is yet to kick into life just yet, but with a match against a well-respected mat veteran like Mysterio coming up at Mania, it's hard not to be excited about what the immediate future holds for Joe.
There were no shortage of opponents for him at WrestleMania given the depth of the SmackDown roster, but no matter who got the title shot, this always felt like a time for Joe to shine.
He's surely worthy of a much longer title reign yet, meaning that irrespective of it being Mysterio or anyone else, Joe should be winning here.
Winner: Samoa Joe
Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
This feels like the right opportunity for Brock Lesnar to finally drop the Universal Championship once and for all: but in truth, it does feel like we've been here before.
Last year's WrestleMania was another ideal chance for Lesnar's reign of terror to come to an end, before he escaped with the title yet again.
Will this year be any different?
It should be. In Seth Rollins, WWE has a ready-made champion who can headline Raw for months, if not years, on end.
He's long overdue another major championship run, and his in-ring work over the last year certainly deserves it.
Meanwhile, Lesnar is still conspicuous by his absence on a regular basis, so that makes it a no-brainer for WWE.. surely?
Winner: Seth Rollins
Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (Raw Women's Championship)
First of all, there's absolutely no doubting that the right match is headlining WrestleMania 35.
While two or three other bouts on the card could have made a strong case for the main event slot, the rise of Becky Lynch over the past year, coupled with the star power of Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, made it inevitable that the women would close out Mania for the first time this year.
Rousey's grip on the Raw Women's Championship hasn't shown any sign of weakening in recent weeks, but the back-story concerning Lynch and her rise to huge popularity does have a Daniel Bryan-WrestleMania 30 feel to it, doesn't it?
And with that in mind, it's hard not to see how Lynch doesn't win the title at Mania, leading to a full-time switch to Raw.
How WWE does it will be interesting though. Will it be a case of Rousey taking the pin, or will she be not involved in the finish, leading to the continuation of her feud with Lynch? The smart money feels like the latter.
Winner: Becky Lynch