Ajax Defender Matthijs de Ligt on Transfer Rumours: 'We'll See Where I End Up'

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt has said he is not distracted by the consistent rumours surrounding his future and is focusing only on playing for his club and the Netherlands national team.

The 19-year-old centre-back has been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, per Sacha Pisani of Goal.



It seems likely the 2018 Golden Boy award winner will leave Ajax in the summer, along with his club and country team-mate Frenkie de Jong, who has already agreed to join Barca.

But, with Ajax fighting for the Eredivisie title and preparing for a UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Juventus, De Ligt has said he is only thinking about the present, per Esporte Interativo (h/t Pisani):

"I play my game, focus on football and we'll see where I end up. It is not something that worries me. I am currently playing for Ajax and the national team, so that is what I'm focusing on. I'm gaining experience and I like it."

De Ligt is widely considered one of the brightest young talents in European football and has enormous potential:

Given the relative dearth of top quality young centre-backs available on the transfer market, it is little surprise he has been linked to such huge clubs.

Barca are reportedly leading the race to sign him:

And De Ligt would be a fantastic long-term replacement for Gerard Pique, now 32, at the Camp Nou.

The Netherlands international looks perfectly suited for the Blaugrana as he boasts fantastic ability with the ball at his feet as well as excellent defensive attributes:

Juventus could also be competitors for De Ligt's signature as their back line is ageing, with Giorgio Chiellini now 34 and Leonardo Bonucci nearly 32.