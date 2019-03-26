Video: Jimmer Fredette Gets Ovation from Jazz Crowd After Scoring for Suns

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

  1. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  2. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  3. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  4. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  5. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  6. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  7. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  8. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  9. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  10. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  11. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  12. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  13. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  14. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  15. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  16. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  17. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  18. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  19. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  20. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

Right Arrow Icon

Jimmer Fredette had a game to forget in his return to the NBA Monday night, but that didn't stop Utah Jazz fans from treating him like a returning hero.

Fredette played 14 minutes for the Phoenix Suns in a 125-92 loss at Vivint Smart Home Arena. He had six points on 1-of-10 shooting.

He scored his first points from the charity stripe with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter. Remembering his days with the BYU Cougars, the Utah crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Related

    Jimmer Fredette Gets Ovation from Jazz Crowd 👏

    Video Play Button
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jimmer Fredette Gets Ovation from Jazz Crowd 👏

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    How Many Points Will Jimmer Score?

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    How Many Points Will Jimmer Score?

    Bright Side Of The Sun
    via Bright Side Of The Sun

    Report: Raps Increasingly Confident They Keep Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Raps Increasingly Confident They Keep Kawhi

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Boogie: Fans Have Called Me 'N-Word'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Boogie: Fans Have Called Me 'N-Word'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report