Video: Jimmer Fredette Gets Ovation from Jazz Crowd After Scoring for Suns

Video: Jimmer Fredette Gets Ovation from Jazz Crowd After Scoring for SunsMarch 26, 2019
Jimmer Fredette had a game to forget in his return to the NBA Monday night, but that didn't stop Utah Jazz fans from treating him like a returning hero.
Fredette played 14 minutes for the Phoenix Suns in a 125-92 loss at Vivint Smart Home Arena. He had six points on 1-of-10 shooting.
He scored his first points from the charity stripe with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter. Remembering his days with the BYU Cougars, the Utah crowd gave him a standing ovation.
Jimmer Fredette Gets Ovation from Jazz Crowd 👏