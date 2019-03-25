WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 25

11 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Never one to stay down, Dean Ambrose battled Drew McIntyre for the second time in three weeks, this time in a Last Man Standing match.

The Lunatic Fringe knew full well he would endure pain as he battled The Scottish Psychopath but that did not deter him. Ambrose took the fight to his opponent, introducing weapons in an attempt to punish him.

Many of those weapons backfired as he found himself on the receiving end of a kendo stick to the throat and midsection. As he built momentum late, he brought a table into play.

It was Ambrose, again, who tasted the agony of his own weapon as McIntyre put him through it.

The former WWE champion made it to his feet before the count of nine, staving off defeat, but he would be unable to do so after one last Claymore Kick from McIntyre. A count of 10 seconds and the vile villain was announced the winner.

He celebrated his win to close out the show.

Result

McIntyre defeated Ambrose

Grade

C

Analysis

This was a lackluster match that really failed to add anything to McIntyre's journey to WrestleMania.

The Scottish Psychopath would have been better served to leave Reigns reeling after the attack earlier in the show and calling it a night rather than partaking in this match, which was relatively tame for a battle between two guys with an intense dislike for each other.

McIntyre mostly dominated the action, which did nothing to build on the momentum that his initial win over Ambrose two weeks ago did not already do. That essentially rendered the match meaningless...unless the plan to further diminish Ambrose's star before he departs in April.