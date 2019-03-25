WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch Expected to Sign New Multiyear Contract Extension

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has offered Becky Lynch a multiyear extension, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.

Although Lynch hasn't formally signed the deal, Satin wrote The Man is "expected to put pen to paper soon."

Lynch is set to wrestle Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35. WWE announced Monday the bout will be the pay-per-view main event.

With the official launch of All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, many fans have wondered whether other WWE veterans will follow Chris Jericho and jump ship. WWE already announced Dean Ambrose is out the door in April, though it's unclear what step he'll take next in his wrestling career.

The company has a strong motivation to lock up Lynch for the long term, though.

Lynch was already gaining some steam in the fall as she prepared to face off with Rousey at Survivor Series. The SmackDown Live invasion of Raw last November, which left Lynch injured and unable to wrestle Rousey, helped elevate her into the stratosphere.

Whether it was WWE's intention all along or the result of catching lightning in a bottle, fans rallied behind Lynch and made her one of the promotion's most popular stars.

As much as Rousey can claim some credit for the first women's WrestleMania main event, that historic development doesn't happen without Lynch helping to bring the feud to a different level.

She has more than earned her inevitable pay raise.