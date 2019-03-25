Steelers' Mike Tomlin on Losing Antonio Brown: 'Can't Do This with Hostages'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 28: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks to head coach Mike Tomlin as they leave the field after the first half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field on September 28, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers defeated the Steelers 27-24. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke briefly about the departure of wide receiver Antonio Brown this offseason on Monday, saying he wanted players who wanted to be Steelers.

"We can't do this with hostages, man; we need volunteers," Tomlin said, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. "We need good players, good guys who want to be here, and if guys can't check those boxes, it's probably best for all parties involved to go our separate ways."

              

