Steelers' Mike Tomlin on Losing Antonio Brown: 'Can't Do This with Hostages'

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke briefly about the departure of wide receiver Antonio Brown this offseason on Monday, saying he wanted players who wanted to be Steelers.

"We can't do this with hostages, man; we need volunteers," Tomlin said, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. "We need good players, good guys who want to be here, and if guys can't check those boxes, it's probably best for all parties involved to go our separate ways."

