Raheem Sterling Tweets How to Respond to 'Racists' After England vs. Montenegro

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

Montenegro's defender Filip Stojkovic (C) vies for the ball with England's forward Raheem Sterling (L) during the Euro 2020 football qualification match between Montenegro and England at Podgorica City Stadium on March 25, 2019 in Podgorica, Montenegro. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images)
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling has swiftly responded after members of the England squad reportedly were subjected to racist abuse in Montenegro on Monday, per Tom Morgan of the Telegraph.

The Manchester City winger did not mince his words after England won 5-1 on the road in 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying.

Sterling tweeted he was satisfied with the score and directly referenced "the haters," who he accused of racism:

Speaking to ITV (h/t Dimitri Kondonis of Yahoo Sport UK), England manager Gareth Southgate explained he had heard racial abuse directed at Danny Rose from the crowd. 

"I definitely heard abuse on Danny Rose when he got booked at the end of the game. There is no doubt in my mind that happened and we will make sure that is reported officially, that is not acceptable. I am not sure yet (on Sterling), I have had a quick chat with Danny because I heard what happened there, I haven’t had chance to speak with Raheem yet, but whatever happened we will report. I don’t want to speculate but I know what I heard so as I say we will definitely deal with it in the right way and we have got to make sure we support our players."

Montenegro took a shock lead through Marko Vesovic, but England rallied before half-time.

Michael Keane and Ross Barkley made it 2-1 at the interval and Southgate's men continued to put their foot on the accelerator.

Barkley grabbed his brace before Sterling and Harry Kane completed the rout.

Per Kondonis, Sterling celebrated the victory in front of the home "ultras" in a show of defiance against their alleged abuse.

Related

    Mbappe Goes OFF as France Crush Iceland

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mbappe Goes OFF as France Crush Iceland

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Ronaldo Says He'll Be Fit for UCL After Injury

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Says He'll Be Fit for UCL After Injury

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Mourinho: Zidane Is the Right Man for Real Madrid

    Jose was reportedly also in contention for the job

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho: Zidane Is the Right Man for Real Madrid

    Jose was reportedly also in contention for the job

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Neymar Will Inspire Next Generation Like Pele, Says His Father

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Neymar Will Inspire Next Generation Like Pele, Says His Father

    Goal
    via Goal