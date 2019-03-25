Raheem Sterling Tweets How to Respond to 'Racists' After England vs. Montenegro

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling has swiftly responded after members of the England squad reportedly were subjected to racist abuse in Montenegro on Monday, per Tom Morgan of the Telegraph.

The Manchester City winger did not mince his words after England won 5-1 on the road in 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying.



Sterling tweeted he was satisfied with the score and directly referenced "the haters," who he accused of racism:

Speaking to ITV (h/t Dimitri Kondonis of Yahoo Sport UK), England manager Gareth Southgate explained he had heard racial abuse directed at Danny Rose from the crowd.

"I definitely heard abuse on Danny Rose when he got booked at the end of the game. There is no doubt in my mind that happened and we will make sure that is reported officially, that is not acceptable. I am not sure yet (on Sterling), I have had a quick chat with Danny because I heard what happened there, I haven’t had chance to speak with Raheem yet, but whatever happened we will report. I don’t want to speculate but I know what I heard so as I say we will definitely deal with it in the right way and we have got to make sure we support our players."

Montenegro took a shock lead through Marko Vesovic, but England rallied before half-time.

Michael Keane and Ross Barkley made it 2-1 at the interval and Southgate's men continued to put their foot on the accelerator.

Barkley grabbed his brace before Sterling and Harry Kane completed the rout.

Per Kondonis, Sterling celebrated the victory in front of the home "ultras" in a show of defiance against their alleged abuse.