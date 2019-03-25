Raiders News: NFL Owners Approve Oakland Stadium Lease Until Las Vegas Move

Raiders News: NFL Owners Approve Oakland Stadium Lease Until Las Vegas MoveMarch 25, 2019
The Raiders' lease at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum has been officially given the NFL owners' approval until the organization relocates to Las Vegas, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal:
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
NFL owners unanimously have approved Raiders stadium lease, allowing team to stay in Oakland until Las Vegas relocation. The NFL, Coliseum Authority, Oakland City Council and Alameda County Board of Supervisors all approved deal. Raiders now can advance ticket-selling efforts. https://t.co/QXGGVJiVX8
The Raiders are making the move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
