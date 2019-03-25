Raiders News: NFL Owners Approve Oakland Stadium Lease Until Las Vegas Move

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, center, holds his jersey beside coach Jon Gruden, left, and general manager Mike Mayock during an NFL football news conference Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Raiders' lease at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum has been officially given the NFL owners' approval until the organization relocates to Las Vegas, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

The Raiders are making the move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

