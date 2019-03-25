Kylian Mbappe Scores as France Beat Iceland 4-0 in Euro 2020 Qualifying

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 25: Samuel Umtiti of France celebrates his goal with Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and teammates during the 2020 UEFA European Championships group H qualifying match between France and Iceland at Stade de France on March 25, 2019 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

France continued their perfect start to 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying as they beat Iceland 4-0 on Monday.

Samuel Umtiti opened the scoring after only 12 minutes, and the hosts remained in tight control for the rest of the game.

Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net in the second half. It was left to Antoine Griezmann to grab a fourth in the closing stages in Paris.

                                                      

What's Next

Both countries are back in Euro 2020 action on Saturday, June 8. France will travel to Turkey, and Iceland are set to host Albania in Group H.

                                              

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ronaldo Says He'll Be Fit for UCL After Injury

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Says He'll Be Fit for UCL After Injury

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Raheem Sterling Responds to 'Racist' Montenegro Fans

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Raheem Sterling Responds to 'Racist' Montenegro Fans

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking National Teams with Brightest Futures ✨

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ranking National Teams with Brightest Futures ✨

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Operation Mbappe: PSG Man Tops Zidane's Madrid Wishlist

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Operation Mbappe: PSG Man Tops Zidane's Madrid Wishlist

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English