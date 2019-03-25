Kylian Mbappe Scores as France Beat Iceland 4-0 in Euro 2020 Qualifying

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

France continued their perfect start to 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying as they beat Iceland 4-0 on Monday.

Samuel Umtiti opened the scoring after only 12 minutes, and the hosts remained in tight control for the rest of the game.

Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net in the second half. It was left to Antoine Griezmann to grab a fourth in the closing stages in Paris.

What's Next

Both countries are back in Euro 2020 action on Saturday, June 8. France will travel to Turkey, and Iceland are set to host Albania in Group H.

