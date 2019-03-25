Kenny Omega Wants John Cena, Nikki Bella Retires and Finn Balor Sings with Elias

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Kenny Omega Seeks Dream Matches Against John Cena, Seth Rollins

Kenny Omega opted to sign with All Elite Wrestling, where he'll serve as an executive vice president in addition to an in-ring talent, as a highly coveted free agent in February.

Although AEW is creating a star-studded roster for a new promotion, Omega is still hoping he eventually crosses paths with WWE Superstars like John Cena and Seth Rollins.

Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc. provided comments the 35-year-old Canada native made about preferred opponents over the weekend at a C2E2 event in Chicago:

"If we're talking about fantasy opponents and all that, I don't know, I really want to wrestle guys like John Cena or Seth Rollins. These guys that have got a little bit of chip on their shoulder. And I don't mean that I want to show that I'm better or anything, I just want to work with these alpha-male-type dudes, ya know? I want to work with guys that really think that they're the best: guys that have shown that they maybe are in the conversation for being the best. I think that makes magic."

While it wouldn't be a surprise if Omega and Rollins eventually cross paths whether it be in WWE, AEW or elsewhere, he's likely running out of time for a Cena matchup.

The longtime face of the WWE has spent more time on his budding acting career than on Raw or SmackDown in recent years and admitted in December the experience made him realize why movies made Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock during his wrestling days, leave the squared circle.

"So as much as I want to do everything, you can't," Cena told ESPN's Cari Champion. "This was a giant misunderstanding I had about what Dwayne was doing—what The Rock was doing—because he does movie after movie after movie."

Those type of commitments are often a key factor as to why all dream matches don't come to fruition.

Nikki Bella Preparing For WWE Retirement

Bella confirmed during Sunday's season finale of the E! show Total Bellas she's ready to finish her run with WWE, saying she's "too old" to meet the travel demands of professional wrestling.

The 35-year-old San Diego native didn't say exactly when her wrestling career will officially end but hinted it could already be over, saying, "Here's to closing one chapter and the next one opening," per Lindsay Kimble of People.

"Being on the European tour, I've had a lot of time to think," she said. "Just how my body feels, being away from my company, how time-consuming this is. It's making me realize I am ready to fold the jersey and put it away. I'm ready to put the kicks aside and I'm ready to take Nikki Bella into a different direction."

Bella's most recent official match came Oct. 28 when she lost to Ronda Rousey in the main event of Evolution, the first WWE pay-pay-view featuring only women's matches.

Her career resume includes two reigns as the Divas champion.

Finn Balor Joins Elias For Lady Gaga Sing-Along

Balor posted a clip of himself singing the Lady Gaga song "Shallow" alongside fellow Superstar Elias at a WWE live event Sunday.

Elias is known for his music-centric gimmick, which has actually made him one of the company's most entertaining performers over the past six months.

Getting to see Balor join in the fun was a rare treat for fans, however, and the moment highlighted the more lax nature of house shows compared to the highly scripted Raw and SmackDown.

Of course, the clip ends with Elias attacking the former universal champion from behind. It's still wrestling, after all.