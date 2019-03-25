Johnny Manziel's Wife Bre Tiesi Says 'Vows Were Broken' in NSFW Instagram Posts

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Model Bre Tiesi, the wife of former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel, said "vows were broken" in their marriage in an Instagram post.

Tiesi, who has taken nearly all traces of Manziel off her social media accounts and removed his surname from her public profile, replied to a series of comments asking about the status of their marriage.

"maybe u should wonder why I would leave him instead of worrying about 'money' lucky for him I don't air out personals and lucky for u you are behind a screen u low life,” Tiesi said in a since-deleted comment captured by The Spun.

"u been married? U been betrayed? I don't do betrayal for a person I was devoted to period. Vows were broken f--k money and f--k u and every other loser on here," Tiesi said in another comment.

Manziel and Tiesi were married in 2018. The couple does not have any children. Manziel, who made his AAF debut over the weekend, has not publicly commented on the status of the marriage.

The quarterback returned to Instagram on Sunday after not posting on his profile since August.