Czech Republic vs. Brazil: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

PORTO, PORTUGAL - MARCH 23: Philippe Coutinho of Brazil looks on during the International Friendly match between Brazil and Panama at Estadio do Dragao on March 23, 2019 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Brazil travel to the Czech Republic on Tuesday, with the pair taking part in an international friendly in Prague.

Slavia Prague's Sinobo Stadium will host the iconic South American team. The Selecao will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Panama in Porto, Portugal, on Saturday.

Neymar watched on as he continues his recovery from injury, but the Brazilians failed to hold the lead after grabbing the opener.

The Czech side were dismantled by England in 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying on Friday, losing 5-0 at Wembley Stadium.

                      

Date: Tuesday, March 26

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); ESPN3 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK); WatchESPN (U.S.)

Odds: Czech Republic: 9-1, Brazil: 1-3, draw: 4-1 (via Oddschecker)

                   

Preview

Luis Vieira/Associated Press

Brazil are used to travelling Europe to seek out friendly competition, and the Czech's should provide a good test on their own patch.

Tite is preparing his team for the 2019 Copa America this summer which is set to take place in Brazil.

The home advantage will mean hopes will be running high for the Brazilians, and the fine-tuning must be precise before the tournament begins on June 14.

Tite fielded a strong side against Panama, featuring Roberto Firmino, Casemiro and Philippe Coutinho, but a lack of fluidity allowed their lowly-ranked opponents to grab a draw.

The Czech's will be forced to improve in Euro 2020 qualifying if they wish to finish in the top two of Group A.

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

England should top the standings at the end, but its the presence of Montenegro and Bulgaria that could shatter their dreams of qualifying.

The 5-0 loss at Wembley has quickly ruined the Czech goal difference, and their lack of a threat in front of goal could be exposed again in Prague.

This is not the vintage Czech squad of previous incarnations, and despite their world ranking of No. 44, they are a team looking for new stars to integrate.

However, they still possess an experienced core. Brazil will need to move through the gears to penetrate their defence.

England demonstrated how the Czechs are concerned by pace. Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus both featured against Panama, and the Premier League attackers have the movement to unlock the door in the forthcoming friendly.

Related

    Raheem Sterling Responds to 'Racist' Montenegro Fans

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Raheem Sterling Responds to 'Racist' Montenegro Fans

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Mbappe Goes OFF as France Crush Iceland

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mbappe Goes OFF as France Crush Iceland

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Ronaldo Says He'll Be Fit for UCL After Injury

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Says He'll Be Fit for UCL After Injury

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Mourinho: Zidane Is the Right Man for Real Madrid

    Jose was reportedly also in contention for the job

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho: Zidane Is the Right Man for Real Madrid

    Jose was reportedly also in contention for the job

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English