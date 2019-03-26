Morocco vs. Argentina: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Argentina travel to face Morocco in a Tangier on Tuesday but will be without the services of captain Lionel Messi as they bid to hit back from the 3-1 defeat they suffered against Venezuela on Friday.

Messi returned to the national team fold and played 90 minutes against Venezuela, but the Barcelona marvel has since withdrawn from manager Lionel Scaloni's squad due to injury.

Morocco are unbeaten in their last seven games and drew 0-0 against Malawi on Friday to secure first place in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group.

Argentina have won both of their previous meetings against Morocco (both friendlies)—in 1994 and 2004—but the north Africans will hope to spring their first shock against the South Americans at Stade Ibn Batouta.

Date: Tuesday, March 26

Time: 7 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade Ibn Batouta, Tangier, Morocco

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

TV Info: beIN Sports 5 (U.S.)

Preview

One might think Morocco would be buoyed by the absence of frequent international match-decider Messi, though Sport reported their football association had complained to Argentina over their missing man.

It's said the Atlas Lions were promised they'd be facing La Albiceleste's finest team, but Messi's return to recover at Barcelona has ensured that won't be the case, per sportswriter Roy Nemer:

Scaloni recently spoke highly of Messi's powers, via Omnisport:

Juventus dynamo Paulo Dybala should be a frontrunner to replace the injured Messi in Scaloni's lineup and could partner Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in a front pair.

Morocco's defensive strength has become something of a trademark since Herve Renard took over as manager in 2016. They fell out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia at the group stage but impressed in limiting Portugal to just one goal in a 1-0 defeat, as well as earning a point in their 1-1 draw with Spain.

They've kept clean sheets in five of their six matches since then—they drew 2-2 against Comoros in October—but Argentina's attacking options will be a distance above anything faced during the AFCON qualifiers.

Scaloni has called together a squad with talents based in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and various parts of Europe, but the midfield and defence remain more questionable areas for the coach:

The 3-1 defeat to Venezuela at the Wanda Metropolitano was just the second time Argentina have fallen to that opponent in 25 meetings. The slump is especially disappointing after they notched back-to-back wins over Mexico in November.

Morocco will travel to Egypt for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in September, but Argentina have a more pressing need to get ready as the Copa America prepares to kick off in June.