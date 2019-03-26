USA vs. Chile: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

TF-Images/Getty Images

The United States will host Chile at the BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, with the Stars and Stripes hoping to follow Friday's 1-0 victory over Ecuador with another friendly win over a South American foe.

Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic will headline a United States team chasing a fourth straight win, while Chile are hoping to improve form in the U.S. after losing 3-1 to Mexico in San Diego on Saturday.

Coach Gregg Berhalter's side haven't defeated Chile since they featured at the 1995 Copa America. La Roja beat the United States 3-2 when these two teams last met in January 2015 and drew 1-1 in Carson, California four years prior to that.

Tuesday's hosts have won all three of their matches in 2019 and are yet to concede so far this year, but they host a Chile outfit that has netted in each of their last four games.

The midweek meeting is the U.S. men's national team's last scheduled friendly prior to putting their Gold Cup crown on the line in June, while Chile are months from defending their Copa America crown.

Date: Tuesday, March 26

Time: 11:55 p.m. GMT/7:55 p.m. ET

Venue: BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, Texas

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (U.S.)

TV Info: ESPN2 (U.S.)

Odds

United States: 7-4

Draw: 23-10

Chile: 6-4

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

Berhalter has summoned together a squad that blends experience and promise, with Omar Gonzalez, 30, Tim Ream and Michael Bradley, both 31, the only outfielders aged 30 or above named among his selection.

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent and Paris Saint-Germain dynamo Timothy Weah (on loan at Celtic), both 21, are currently with the U.S. under-23 squad.

Berhalter appears eager to give the youth their chance, however, and recently confirmed Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, 23, will start between the posts against Chile, per ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes supplied the only goal in Orlando, Florida on Friday as the U.S.A. edged Ecuador, and the team's official Twitter account gave some insight into their training camp:

D.C. United attacker Paul Arriola started alongside Zardes but told reporters after the match that he expected a tougher—or at least more physically demanding—test from Chile:

"I think Chile is a completely different opponent than Ecuador. They're very aggressive – obviously a lot of us watched [their] game from last night, I think we'll watch a little more today, tomorrow leading into the game, but we're all very excited about facing a team like Chile and what we can do to hurt them and win the game."

Another notable absence among Berhalter's lineup was Schalke defender Weston McKennie, 20, whose ankle injury was clarified by the coach, per Carlisle:

Chile have been on a sour run of form in the last two years and last won back-to-back matches in the summer of 2017. They've played 22 matches since (six wins) without winning two games in succession.

Manager Reinaldo Rueda has been in the role since January 2018 but is in need of a new wave of talent after the previous generation of stars has simmered somewhat.

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal, 31, looks to be past his best, but Rueda illustrated prior to Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Mexico just how motivated the anchor is, per ESPN FC's Tom Marshall:

La Roja have suffered defeat in three of their last five games and have their own tournament to look forward to this June when they hope to retain the Copa America in Brazil.

The odds between the United States and Chile are close as both teams seek to build form ahead of their respective title defences, with the hosts chasing a fourth consecutive clean sheet.